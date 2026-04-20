Scott Jennings Takes Abigail Spanberger APART in Heated Debate With Van Jones on...
It Is SO On: IDF Just DECIMATES Their Own Soldier for Sacrilegious Act...
VIP
TDS Media's New Spin on Rescue of Downed Airman in Iran Is How...
WHAT Did She Say?! Sounds Like Elizabeth Warren Has a Crush - and...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Katie Bar the Door: AZ Gov. Hobbs Dodges Question About Ruben Gallego’s Eric...
Property Punishment: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Is Giddy Over Plan to Tax the Homes...
David Axelrod: 'Americans Didn't Like This War From the Start'
OOF! Hunger Strike Hero Greg Casar Tried Taking on RFK Jr., and That...
Oklahoma City Bombing Remembered 31 Years Later
IRONY! After Smearing Kash Patel, The Atlantic Announces That We Live in Nazi-Occupied...
Sen. Mike Lee Cites Poll About Voting Identification
Media Photographer's Awkward Trump Pic Kind of Makes Trump Look Awesome
OOPS: Tim Kaine ACCIDENTALLY Explains WHY Virginia Redistricting Is WRONG and Unfair While...

Triggered 'Journalists' Plan to Give Trump a 1st Amendment Lecture at the WHCD (Per This Whiny Petition)

Doug P. | 10:33 AM on April 20, 2026
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Next Saturday is the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and President Trump is scheduled to attend. Predictably, some of the same "journalists" who had no problem with social media outlets banning or suspending anybody with unapproved (truthful) opinions about COVID or Hunter Biden's laptop will show up to claim that Trump's a threat to free speech and the First Amendment. 

Advertisement

There's even a petition: 

Dan Rather? That's rich, considering he's one of the Godfathers of Fake News and is to a large degree personally responsible for the public's trust in media going down the drain. 

So true. Maybe they should give each other a "Cheap Fake Award" for trying to help cover up Biden's obvious decline. 

The petition also claims that Trump's having "journalists" arrested, so apparently we're supposed to be OK with a so-called reporter joining protesters to crash a church service and intimidate the congregants. And yet these same people wonder why so many people think "journalists" are actually activists. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scott Jennings Takes Abigail Spanberger APART in Heated Debate With Van Jones on Virginia Redistricting
Sam J.
It Is SO On: IDF Just DECIMATES Their Own Soldier for Sacrilegious Act of Destroying Jesus Statue
Sam J.
WHAT Did She Say?! Sounds Like Elizabeth Warren Has a Crush - and We Just Threw Up in Our Mouths a Little
Sam J.
Katie Bar the Door: AZ Gov. Hobbs Dodges Question About Ruben Gallego’s Eric Swalwell Explanation
Warren Squire
TDS Media's New Spin on Rescue of Downed Airman in Iran Is How You KNOW It Was an Amazing Success
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement