Triggered 'Journalists' Plan to Give Trump a 1st Amendment Lecture at the WHCD (Per This Whiny Petition)

Next Saturday is the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and President Trump is scheduled to attend. Predictably, some of the same "journalists" who had no problem with social media outlets banning or suspending anybody with unapproved (truthful) opinions about COVID or Hunter Biden's laptop will show up to claim that Trump's a threat to free speech and the First Amendment.

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There's even a petition:

NEW: Group of 100s of journalists release petition to urge DC’s journalists to take much stronger stand on Saturday at the White House Correspondents Association dinner



Dan Rather, Sam Donaldson, Jackie Judd are among the signers



(NOTE: I will *NOT* be attending that dinner) pic.twitter.com/b3aYvY1Cuq — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 20, 2026

Dan Rather? That's rich, considering he's one of the Godfathers of Fake News and is to a large degree personally responsible for the public's trust in media going down the drain.

No profession loves itself more and refuses to tolerate outside criticism than our national news media. https://t.co/ST1WoTO4lC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 20, 2026

So true. Maybe they should give each other a "Cheap Fake Award" for trying to help cover up Biden's obvious decline.

The petition also claims that Trump's having "journalists" arrested, so apparently we're supposed to be OK with a so-called reporter joining protesters to crash a church service and intimidate the congregants. And yet these same people wonder why so many people think "journalists" are actually activists.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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