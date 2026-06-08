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Democrats Suddenly Love White Men Again… Too Bad They Only Have the Self-Hating Nazi-Tattooed Ones Left

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on June 08, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

The Democrats have apparently discovered they need men to win elections and at least some of them need to be working, white men. The problem is working white men fled their party in droves because they've spent the better part of a decade declaring white men are evil and must be eradicated from the Earth.

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Normal people are not self-loathing and the only white dudes who are still Democrats are either mentally ill, hate themselves or both. That doesn't make for a good pool to pick from.

The kinds of men they get are spoiled rotten nepo-babies with Nazi tattoos and a history of abusing women. Oh, and don't forget a problem with adultery. 

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Sane men aren't into humiliation rituals, actually.

True. It's almost like what you go looking for, you'll find.

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Walz, Talarico and Platner are actually not at all 'basically normal guys'. Basically normal guys don't think God is non-binary, have Nazi tattoos, think there are six genders and put tampons in men's bathrooms. That's not normal guy behavior.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC TIM WALZ GRAHAM PLATNER JAMES TALARICO

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