Democrats Suddenly Love White Men Again… Too Bad They Only Have the Self-Hating Nazi-Tattooed Ones Left

The Democrats have apparently discovered they need men to win elections and at least some of them need to be working, white men. The problem is working white men fled their party in droves because they've spent the better part of a decade declaring white men are evil and must be eradicated from the Earth.

Advertisement

1/ I'm not really the "make up a cute catchphrase" type of writer, but in this case, it maps so closely onto reality, that I made an exception.



"Let's call it The Platner Paradox.



(1) The Democrats perceive that they need to run candidates who are straight White Christian men… pic.twitter.com/H2mni6AHgZ — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) June 8, 2026

Normal people are not self-loathing and the only white dudes who are still Democrats are either mentally ill, hate themselves or both. That doesn't make for a good pool to pick from.

2/https://t.co/li7CJV9z8C



"Simply put, normal, psychologically healthy people do not join organization dedicated to hating them and demeaning them and people like them. Therefore the Democrats can only recruit certain types of white men for leadership roles:



1) Sociopathic… pic.twitter.com/FqgtKZFS7q — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) June 8, 2026

The kinds of men they get are spoiled rotten nepo-babies with Nazi tattoos and a history of abusing women. Oh, and don't forget a problem with adultery.

The problem, nicely described by Jeremy as the “Platner paradox”, is that Democrats know they need to appeal to normies by running ordinary-seeming white men. But to be a Democrat for the last 20 years you have had to denounce being a white man. And being willing to humiliate… https://t.co/hD5QBa2Kuy — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) June 8, 2026

Sane men aren't into humiliation rituals, actually.

A caveat here: the older generation has kind of been grandfathered in. This is a phenomenon of younger Democrats. https://t.co/Dy0gBozwhd — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) June 8, 2026

Also he represents exactly what the Democratic Party *thinks* white men are - Toxic masculine white supremacists who abuse women.



It's like he was created in a lab and is a perfect focus group DNC candidate. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2026

True. It's almost like what you go looking for, you'll find.

Also, the moral inversion is now complete. This @ncri_io report (principal investigator @pianozack) illustrates how antizionism is associated with other broken moral judgments. https://t.co/JpkPM5afCx https://t.co/Pp6466xykm pic.twitter.com/4HyfeTR4LK — Pamela Paresky 🟦 (Habits of a Free Mind) (@PamelaParesky) June 8, 2026

Unsurprisingly, people willing to denounce themselves have other negative psychological tendencies. This just makes basic sense. — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) June 8, 2026

i find this rw narrative strange. white dems like walz, talarico, etc are basically normal guys they're just culturally liberals which conservatives find offputting. but it's not surprising that conservative white men don't want to vote for liberal white men https://t.co/6SGUhpqZCD — Lux_Stella (@Lux_Stella_) June 8, 2026

Advertisement

Walz, Talarico and Platner are actually not at all 'basically normal guys'. Basically normal guys don't think God is non-binary, have Nazi tattoos, think there are six genders and put tampons in men's bathrooms. That's not normal guy behavior.