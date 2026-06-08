Scott Pelley Nearly Tears Up Recalling Being in Combat for This Country

Fired 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley is making the most dramatic exit from CBS News as he can, making the media rounds to explain exactly how CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss had "murdered" its flagship news magazine. As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, The New York Times gave Pelley space to tell his story on Sunday, and he revealed that one of the breaking points came after the shooting death of Renee Good. In an email, Weiss had apparently told correspondents that they needed to describe Goode as driving toward the officer; in other words, report the story correctly.

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Before setting up his own inevitable podcast, Pelley appeared on The Times' podcast to answer President Donald Trump's claims that the 60 Minutes crew was a bunch of stupid, crooked people who don't care about their country. Pelley said he could handle being called stupid, but when it came to caring about his country, Pelley almost had a breakdown, pausing dramatically before saying that though he'd never worn the uniform, he'd been in combat and been shot at.

Scott Pelley sobs when he argues he’s just like U.S. troops because both go to war to serve the country and might even be more important because “there is no democracy without journalism”…



“Don’t care about the country? [CRYING] I’ve never worn the uniform, but I’ve been in… pic.twitter.com/omB9uteXFq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 7, 2026

The post continues:

… combat for this country in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, been shot at. Spent nights in foxholes filling up with water in the desert. I’m not aware that the President of the United States has ever done any of those things for his country. Please correct me if I’m wrong. You become a journalist because you love the First Amendment. You become a journalist because you love the country. And while all the other descriptions that the President used about me might be applicable, not that one. [CRYING] There is no democracy without journalism. It can’t be done. And that is why I am a journalist.”

Ever since All the President's Men hit theaters, people have become journalists because they hope to one day take down a Republican president.

At first, I thought this was merely performance art, but I then realized, no, this is symptomatic of just how delusional the media is. They really believe that their “sacrifice” and “personal risk” is comparable to those who serve in the military. Actually, I’m sure they think… https://t.co/lCdDLf5JEg — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 7, 2026

The post continues:

… they put MORE on the line than the military does.

How insulting to even put himself in the same sentence as our brave service members. I did not serve. We have many friends and family who did. They are amazing patriots and Americans. You are a self aggrandizing narcissist. — Big Blue Golden (@BigBlueGolden) June 7, 2026

He definitely rehearsed this. — OnTheGreen (@LD4Runner) June 7, 2026

Stolen valor. Pelly had a CHOICE to be there AND the troops were performing, in essence, body guard duties for his ass. — Gus Albert (@GusAlbert6) June 7, 2026

"There is no democracy without journalism". In your case, Scott, there is no Democrat Party without legacy media propaganda. — LVNiteOwl (@LVNiteOwl) June 8, 2026

Pelley has not, in fact, been in combat. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) June 7, 2026

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He reminds us of Sen. Mark Kelly of the Seditious Six, who also never wastes an opportunity to mention that he's been shot at. Pelley, Kelly, Hillary Clinton, and Brian Williams can all sit around and share war stories.

The epitome of delusional narcissism. A case study. — KV (@K_Verret) June 8, 2026

Well, his self-esteem hasn’t seemed to have suffered. — RMCOTX (@MedicalPllc) June 7, 2026

He believes he is on the top shelf, in the pantheon of heroes. He is in fact, in the gift shop, at the bottom of the discount bin. — CapeCodMark (@willyrobins) June 8, 2026

Journalists & military have nearly nothing in common. No matter how horrible a war zone is, a journalist can *choose* to leave. The fact this whiny toddler thinks they're comparable, shows you how out of touch he is.



"There's no democracy w/o [honest, unbiased] journalism." — Grace Dire (@ChampionCynic) June 8, 2026

Your primary reason for becoming a journalist ought to be because you love the truth.



The truth has no agenda @ScottPelley — 🇺🇸 (@Amazing_GracieL) June 7, 2026

I heard that Scott Pelley was insubordinate and got fired. He would get a court-martial for insubordination in the US Armed Forces. — Overt Intent (@OvertIntent) June 7, 2026

This is seriously nauseating to listen to this sanctimonious pompous ass, taking himself way too seriously, forgetting he's a nobody with the privilege of reading from a teleprompter.



Smug, entitled, elitist best sums up @scottpelley — B Manchester (@BManchester3) June 8, 2026

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Which weapon did @ScottPelley carry and who did he point it at? — Chief Learing Officer (@Republicanvet91) June 8, 2026

Okay, who’s turn is it to get Scott off the cross? — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) June 8, 2026

"Narcissist" seems to be the consensus in the replies. Pelley should have served in uniform for a few years before pursuing a career in journalism — the life experience would have been extremely valuable to his worldview.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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