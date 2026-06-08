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Scott Pelley Nearly Tears Up Recalling Being in Combat for This Country

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 08, 2026
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Fired 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley is making the most dramatic exit from CBS News as he can, making the media rounds to explain exactly how CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss had "murdered" its flagship news magazine. As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, The New York Times gave Pelley space to tell his story on Sunday, and he revealed that one of the breaking points came after the shooting death of Renee Good. In an email, Weiss had apparently told correspondents that they needed to describe Goode as driving toward the officer; in other words, report the story correctly.

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Before setting up his own inevitable podcast, Pelley appeared on The Times' podcast to answer President Donald Trump's claims that the 60 Minutes crew was a bunch of stupid, crooked people who don't care about their country. Pelley said he could handle being called stupid, but when it came to caring about his country, Pelley almost had a breakdown, pausing dramatically before saying that though he'd never worn the uniform, he'd been in combat and been shot at.

The post continues:

… combat for this country in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, been shot at. Spent nights in foxholes filling up with water in the desert. I’m not aware that the President of the United States has ever done any of those things for his country. Please correct me if I’m wrong. You become a journalist because you love the First Amendment. You become a journalist because you love the country. And while all the other descriptions that the President used about me might be applicable, not that one. [CRYING] There is no democracy without journalism. It can’t be done. And that is why I am a journalist.”

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Ever since All the President's Men hit theaters, people have become journalists because they hope to one day take down a Republican president.

The post continues:

… they put MORE on the line than the military does.

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He reminds us of Sen. Mark Kelly of the Seditious Six, who also never wastes an opportunity to mention that he's been shot at. Pelley, Kelly, Hillary Clinton, and Brian Williams can all sit around and share war stories.

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"Narcissist" seems to be the consensus in the replies. Pelley should have served in uniform for a few years before pursuing a career in journalism — the life experience would have been extremely valuable to his worldview.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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60 MINUTES BARI WEISS CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP

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