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Watch Your Back, Elevenhan Omar: Trump Admin Seeks Denaturalization for 17 Immigration Fraudsters

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on June 08, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp


There have been some bumps in the road in President Trump's first 18 months in office, but unquestionably, his administration's greatest success has been on illegal immigration. Nearly from Day One, the wide-open border under Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas was shut down, with illegal crossings becoming virtually nonexistent since. And while many conservatives want to see deportations ramped up even more, the fact that more than 2 million illegals were removed in the first year is an enormous accomplishment. 

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With these efforts continuing, the administration now seems to be opening up a new front in the war on immigrants who hate America: denaturalization. Specifically, according to an exclusive story from CBS News, Trump is targeting the removal of those who committed immigration fraud to obtain their US citizenship. 

Uh-oh. Are Ilhan Omar's ears burning yet?

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche had made an announcement yesterday that those who have committed immigration fraud 'should be worried.'

It didn't take long for Blanche's words to be turned into action, as the DOJ has targeted at least 17 individuals for denaturalization and deportation. 

The Trump administration on Monday plans to announce it is seeking to revoke the citizenship of 17 U.S. citizens accused of immigration fraud, expanding its unprecedented denaturalization campaign, CBS News has exclusively learned. 

Justice Department officials said the move represents the largest-ever effort by the U.S. government to use its denaturalization powers, which were rarely invoked before President Trump returned to the White House last year with promises to launch a historic deportation blitz. Between 1990 and 2017, the Justice Department filed an average of just 11 legal complaints per year seeking to denaturalize American citizens.

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Oh. So, it's not actually 'unprecedented,' is it, CBS News? 

Journalistic malfeasance and not understanding what words mean aside, this news was greeted with cheers from everyone who can see that illegals aren't the only immigrant problem that America has. 

And it's about time. 

Yeah, we did. 

It's not even remotely unprecedented. The word CBS was looking for there is 'accelerated,' but that doesn't generate enough leftist outrage clicks. 

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin weighed in with some common sense on this DOJ action: 

... perpetrators of fraud, and drug traffickers who have exploited our generosity and gamed our immigration system.  

We will continue to use every lawful avenue to denaturalize and remove aliens.

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Even CBS was forced to note that many of the 17 targeted individuals were not just sex offenders, but those who had assaulted children. Others are accused (or guilty) of additional violent crimes and other forms of fraud in addition to immigration fraud.

In other words, Democrats' core constituents. 

Unfortunately, while none of the individuals have been named, it does not appear that the Congresswoman representing Somalia (but who happens to live in Minnesota) is on the list. 

Ahem ... yet.

Maybe the administration is waiting until next month to make that announcement, as a gift to America on our 250th birthday. 

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The only real complaint about the announcement, despite CBS's best effort to fearmonger the story, is that the number is as small as it is. 

Well, it's early yet. Give them some time. After all, Blanche only made his initial announcement yesterday. 

We expect the number to grow. But denaturalization isn't as cut and dried as deporting illegals or closing the border. We're betting that the administration is starting with cases that are slam dunks. 

(Of course, leftist judges will still try to stop them.)

Chris Van Hollen will likely try to have margaritas with some of the child sex offenders and drug dealers on the list. 

Meanwhile, real Americans, those who don't want to destroy America, will celebrate this new -- and long overdue -- development. 

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Nope. Not even a little bit. 


============================================

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS DHS DOJ DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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