Oregon CPS Investigates Parents for Refusing to Transition Their Mentally Ill 15-Year-Old...
Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible'...
VIP
Debra Messing Couldn't DEAL With NYC Commies So She Did the Most PRIVILEGED,...
SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's...
YIKES! Kansas Senate Candidate Tells (Hopefully Fictional) Story About Calling 911 to Save...
*SNORT* Krassensteins FINALLY Facing SOME Consequences for Spreading Fake Information a BE...
Gerrymander Me HARDER, Democrats! Adam Kinzinger's Ad Pushing for Virginia Redistricting B...
Jeffries Endorses 25th Amendment to Remove Trump As Schumer Struggles to Read Talking...
Self-Awareness Detectors Come Up Empty During Bruce Springsteen's Slam on 'the Richest Men...
Jessica Tarlov SHREDDED for Pushing Iranian Propaganda to Root Against America and Dunk...
Annnd She's Running AWAY! Abigail Spanberger Appears to BACKPEDAL on VA Redistricting (Dem...
Hakeem Jeffries' Attempt to Belittle and Diminish Pete Hegseth Goes All Sorts of...
VIP
Virginia Democrat Running for OFFICE Called Me a 'Bitter S-L-U-T' and All I...
Oh NO, What Changed?! CNN Suddenly Removes THIS Super Important Graphic From Their...

NYT Melts Down as Trump Finally Fixes Broken Asylum System — Bogus Claims Plummeting, Backlog Shrinking

justmindy
justmindy | 3:40 PM on April 09, 2026
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

The New York Times posted a 'scathing' article accusing the Trump Administration of granting next to no asylum applications. They thought this was a bad thing.

Advertisement

Maybe that's because many asylum claims are a bogus bag of poo. 

The horror: A judge was told that a Jew escaping Nazi Germany in 1943 deserves asylum. This is what the left now calls 'inappropriate pressure.'

If they are truly in America out of fear for their lives, they'll wait in detention. That's much safer than the alternative. 

Recommended

Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible' (Hint, Hint)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Oh, no! Judges are hearing cases faster and are more efficient? Alert the authorities.

Well, yes, he has been the point man on immigration for the Trump Administration. 

Deportations need to happen much more quickly, but shutting down the asylum system abuse is a great first step.

Advertisement

The border would be wide open just like it was under Biden.

This is what America voted for!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES STEPHEN MILLER THE NEW YORK TIMES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible' (Hint, Hint)
Grateful Calvin
SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's MOM and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Oregon CPS Investigates Parents for Refusing to Transition Their Mentally Ill 15-Year-Old Daughter
justmindy
*SNORT* Krassensteins FINALLY Facing SOME Consequences for Spreading Fake Information a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
YIKES! Kansas Senate Candidate Tells (Hopefully Fictional) Story About Calling 911 to Save His Son
Grateful Calvin
Gerrymander Me HARDER, Democrats! Adam Kinzinger's Ad Pushing for Virginia Redistricting BACKFIRES Bigly
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible' (Hint, Hint) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement