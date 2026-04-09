NYT Melts Down as Trump Finally Fixes Broken Asylum System — Bogus Claims Plummeting, Backlog Shrinking

The New York Times posted a 'scathing' article accusing the Trump Administration of granting next to no asylum applications. They thought this was a bad thing.

NEW: President Trump has turned the immigration courts into part of his vast deportation machine by pressuring judges to deny people asylum and firing those who do not comply. The asylum rate has fallen to its lowest rate in decades. pic.twitter.com/Tol3QrNZmM — Nicholas Nehamas (@NickNehamas) April 9, 2026

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Maybe that's because many asylum claims are a bogus bag of poo.

In interviews w/ the NYT, judges described overt pressure from their bosses. In a previously unreported whistle-blower complaint, one fired judge said he was told about granting asylum: “Maybe if you were Jewish and escaping Nazi Germany in 1943, you should get it.” pic.twitter.com/qa0xCsUxjW — Nicholas Nehamas (@NickNehamas) April 9, 2026

The horror: A judge was told that a Jew escaping Nazi Germany in 1943 deserves asylum. This is what the left now calls 'inappropriate pressure.'

At the same time, the administration has started denying bond to many immigrants, meaning they could spend months or even years in detention if they want to fight for legal status. Many have given up and chose to leave the country instead. pic.twitter.com/H9YBeRpR1P — Nicholas Nehamas (@NickNehamas) April 9, 2026

If they are truly in America out of fear for their lives, they'll wait in detention. That's much safer than the alternative.

Immigration experts from across the spectrum agree the courts, and the nation's asylum system more broadly, are fundamentally broken/outdated. Under Mr. Trump, judges have decided cases faster. As a result, a backlog that soared during the Biden admin has finally started to fall. pic.twitter.com/Odpvawjx7c — Nicholas Nehamas (@NickNehamas) April 9, 2026

Oh, no! Judges are hearing cases faster and are more efficient? Alert the authorities.

The effort is being led by White House adviser Stephen Miller, who has long argued that many undocumented immigrants should be stripped of the due process rights traditionally granted to them under the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/GUShimgi8I — Nicholas Nehamas (@NickNehamas) April 9, 2026

Well, yes, he has been the point man on immigration for the Trump Administration.

Again, no matter how you feel about foreign policy the Trump admin keeps picking up wins on immigration by being aware of how important controlling procedural outcomes really is



They still need to radically increase deportations but they've excelled at limiting new immigration https://t.co/9Li7sFzzUn — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 9, 2026

Deportations need to happen much more quickly, but shutting down the asylum system abuse is a great first step.

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A lot of good news. Imagine if Kamala Harris had won. People are losing the plot! https://t.co/gqneippsMm — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 9, 2026

The border would be wide open just like it was under Biden.

This is what America voted for!

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