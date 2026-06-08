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Lawsuit Incoming: Congresswoman Pulls a George Stephanopoulos Live on CNN

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 08, 2026
Twitchy

Back in 2024, Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos told viewers that President Donald Trump had been found "liable for rape by a jury." That false claim ended up costing ABC News $15 million in a settlement, with the money going to Trump's presidential library. Stephanopoulos and ABC News also issued a statement of "regret" as an editor's note at the bottom of an online article.

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Rep. Veronica Escobar was reminded of that $15 million settlement, but she charged ahead anyway with her claim that Trump was an adjudicated rapist and that it was remarkable how everyone was covering for him. Dana Bash even pitched in with a fact-check, but not until Escobar had repeated her claim.

Broadcast news.

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There should have been papers drawn up by Trump's lawyers this morning.

Dana Bash doesn't want CNN to be sued again. Otherwise, she probably wouldn't have bothered with her "fact-check."

***

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