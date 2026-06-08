Lawsuit Incoming: Congresswoman Pulls a George Stephanopoulos Live on CNN

Back in 2024, Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos told viewers that President Donald Trump had been found "liable for rape by a jury." That false claim ended up costing ABC News $15 million in a settlement, with the money going to Trump's presidential library. Stephanopoulos and ABC News also issued a statement of "regret" as an editor's note at the bottom of an online article.

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Rep. Veronica Escobar was reminded of that $15 million settlement, but she charged ahead anyway with her claim that Trump was an adjudicated rapist and that it was remarkable how everyone was covering for him. Dana Bash even pitched in with a fact-check, but not until Escobar had repeated her claim.

Rep. Veronica Escobar claims that President Trump was "found guilty of r@pe by a jury of his peers."



That is not even remotely true and the last person who claimed that on cable news had to pay him a $15M settlement. pic.twitter.com/D4LexQEWMi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 7, 2026

Broadcast news.

Rep. Veronica Escobar is not on the House floor and this speech is therefore not protected. I hope the lawsuit ruins her https://t.co/C8xhDAZ8pz — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 7, 2026

How dumb do you have to be to walk right into the spinning blades like this? She just cost herself all the money ever. — River over troubled bridges (@JulietRedbird) June 7, 2026

Not only was he not found "guilty" of rape, he wasn't found to have "raped" anyone through the civil process either. In fact, in the E. Jean Carrol case, there was the opportunity to find him "liable" for rape but the jury did not do so. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) June 7, 2026

This has happened on two Sunday shows I’ve appeared on. When are they going to learn? Last time Trump won a $15 million lawsuit for defamation. Just ask George Stephanopoulos. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 8, 2026

@RepEscobar better lawyer up as she is not on the house floor so she is NOT protected under the speech and debate clause. @realDonaldTrump sue her ass off……..



That is the ONLY way to stop these crazed lunatics!



Bankrupt their asses….. — @SouthernLadyDr (@southern_dr) June 7, 2026

You see how fast the CNN host came in with the legal disclaimer at the end to cover their network.



CNN is clearly not trying to get sued again.😂🤣😂



President has sued 6 major media outlets and Trump media group has sued 20+. — Harmony Project (HAP) (@HARMONYSPACE_EM) June 7, 2026

I hope he sues her so bad that her bloodline will feel it for decades @RepEscobar — SchmoooToo (@schmooToo3) June 7, 2026

@RepEscobar @realDonaldTrump looks like another donor to your presidential library — Roberta (@robertamae0507) June 7, 2026

Sue, sue, sue!!! A public trial. It's the only way for the lies to be proven false in a public forum. — Kathy Morgan (@dreamweaverpub) June 7, 2026

We cannot let these slanderous lies stand, @RepEscobar must be sued into oblivion. — DJaye (@daniejaye) June 7, 2026

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There should have been papers drawn up by Trump's lawyers this morning.

From the bottom of heart from the full depth of my soul I wish all a very happy defamation process. — thomas Baddeley (@thomasBaddele16) June 7, 2026

Please 🙏 sue her @POTUS - we’re fed up with these lies being parroted and believed by stupid people -and there are a lot — Tamara Laub (@Lunawol78289355) June 8, 2026

Haha! I love that @DanaBashCNN had to say that President Trump was not found guilty. The truth hurts. — Diana Ouzts (@douzts05) June 8, 2026

Dana Bash doesn't want CNN to be sued again. Otherwise, she probably wouldn't have bothered with her "fact-check."

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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