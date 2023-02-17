You know things are really really really stupid when Rachel Levine is someone anyone looks up to in this country. And to see her rambling about OTHER PEOPLE politically perverting medicine and science … yeah, right.

Tell us another one, ‘Rachel’.

Watch:

Rachel Levine: “Medicine and science are being politically perverted around the country — this destroys human lives pic.twitter.com/hwmjoff5xo — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) February 16, 2023

Now, this video by itself is enough for us to write about, but using it as an opener in a piece about Levine’s emails revealing doctors at a Children’s hospital talking about how they can PROFIT from gender-affirming care?

Just the evil icing on the evil cake.

Take a look:

Email reveals a Dr. who was associated with a children’s hospital discussing with Rachel Levine the “potential revenue” regarding a gender clinic. They’re destroying children for profit. https://t.co/PtWitCr42x — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2023

Destroying children for profit.

Doesn’t get much eviler than that.

🚨🧵 Public Records show Rachel Levine discussing potential revenue and ROI associated with having a Gender Clinic Social Worker. These emails from 12/2018 are between Levine and Rollyn M. Ornstein, MD. Rollyn was affiliated with Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital. pic.twitter.com/hh40La7dHg — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) February 16, 2023

Rollyn: “I am trying to convince the administration about the need for a MSW position specific for the imminent Gender clinic, I am trying to put together a presentation re: potential revenue, including downstream.” pic.twitter.com/Y4CeZhzCAi — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) February 16, 2023

Look how PROFITABLE it could be for us to have a social worker offer children an opportunity to mutilate their bodies.

Gross.

Levine: “You should be able to fund a MSW for evaluation and therapy for pediatric and adolescent patients in a program such as you do for the ED program and is done at CHOP. Pre surgical consult for patients under 18 will most likely be limited to FTM Top surgery…” pic.twitter.com/nilNYir1WJ — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) February 16, 2023

So, only young girls will be able to cut their breasts off.

Rollyn: “I am trying to give them some numbers to help them realize the eventual ROI for this necessary position. Even if the patients under 18 who go for surgery might be limited, the patients we start with will eventually be over 18…so I still think it’s worthwhile.” pic.twitter.com/S58eh36V2s — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) February 16, 2023

Return on investment.

Of course, even if they can’t make a bunch of money off of these procedures she TOTALLY thinks it’s still worthwhile.

Pediatric Gender Clinics may employ a social worker to help secure insurance coverage for gender dysphoric minors seeking surgical interventions, such as a double mastectomy. The CHOP Gender clinic describes the role of a gender clinic social worker in their 2021 report. pic.twitter.com/Wr6RsuZpf3 — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) February 16, 2023

CHOP.

Gotta be kidding us.

And it looks like these social workers play a key role in making sure ‘clinics’ are profitable.

Penn State Health launched a Pediatric Gender Clinic in 2019. The clinics coordinator is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. pic.twitter.com/2C4KvQp7eZ — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) February 16, 2023

Why oh why do they always look like this?

The Penn State Gender Health Clinic offers puberty blockers, permanent hormone therapy, and surgical referrals (which are sometimes in network). pic.twitter.com/Pw0LzUQBVK — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) February 16, 2023

Wow.

Having a social worker in place who supports this nonsense makes it all the easier to get it done.

It's always follow the 💲💲💲. — Jeanna Hoch 🇺🇸💛🤍💜 (@JeannaHoch) February 16, 2023

Always. Follow. The. Money.

