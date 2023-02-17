You know things are really really really stupid when Rachel Levine is someone anyone looks up to in this country. And to see her rambling about OTHER PEOPLE politically perverting medicine and science … yeah, right.

Tell us another one, ‘Rachel’.

Watch:

Now, this video by itself is enough for us to write about, but using it as an opener in a piece about Levine’s emails revealing doctors at a Children’s hospital talking about how they can PROFIT from gender-affirming care?

Just the evil icing on the evil cake.

Take a look:

Destroying children for profit.

Doesn’t get much eviler than that.

Trending

Look how PROFITABLE it could be for us to have a social worker offer children an opportunity to mutilate their bodies.

Gross.

So, only young girls will be able to cut their breasts off.

Return on investment.

Of course, even if they can’t make a bunch of money off of these procedures she TOTALLY thinks it’s still worthwhile.

CHOP.

Gotta be kidding us.

And it looks like these social workers play a key role in making sure ‘clinics’ are profitable.

Why oh why do they always look like this?

Wow.

Having a social worker in place who supports this nonsense makes it all the easier to get it done.

Always. Follow. The. Money.

***

Related:

WaPo LAHOO-ZAHER Philip Bump brings knife to a gunfight STILL pushing Russia collusion and HOO boy

Just when you think Biden can’t say ANYTHING dumber he makes GROSS claim about lynching (watch)

Now, why oh WHY would Biden lash out at a reporter for simply asking THIS simple question? (watch)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: children's hospitalsgender-affirming careRachel Levine