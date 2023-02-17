Philip, dude, didn’t they tell you? Russia collusion is like SOOOO 2018.

Sure, the Washington Post has to find a way to try and spin the conversation now that we know Democrats and the government worked with Twitter to control the narrative (going so far as to take a journalist’s rights from him, thanks Adam Schiff) but they’re going to have to come up with something better than MUH RUSSIA.

Because the only ones buying into this crap are the same people who don’t care that Twitter worked with Democrats to shut down any and all dissent.

It's fitting that just as Jim Jordan and other Republicans are trying to cast the FBI working with Twitter as nefarious, we learn that the guy behind Russia's election social-media interference — which is why they worked together — copped to the effort. https://t.co/DV7vnPQOww — Philip Bump (@pbump) February 17, 2023

Guess when 2020 is all ya’ got, even though it’s 2023 … yikes.

If you are able to feel shame now is the time — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) February 17, 2023

🤣🤡 — Ron Dodgers (@romopar) February 17, 2023

Washington ComPost — L- just L (@L_onlyL) February 17, 2023

Accurate.

So you are going with “don’t believe what we are able prove based on the facts in the documents” argument? We should believe you? And journalists wonder why they have no credibility — Richard Intruder (@RichardIntruder) February 17, 2023

Journalists, especially from WaPo, stopped caring about their credibility years ago.

It is nefarious AF. There was no russian interference, Adam Schiff proved that. — Jim (@JimDickman2) February 17, 2023

Ooooh, Washington post, that's quality reporting. Those clowns ever give back that pulitzer they accepted for lying about the Russian Collusion thing? — NellaWW (@NellaDoubleDub) February 17, 2023

Even the House Judiciary GOP jumped into the fray:

.@pbump’s lede in this story. Sad. Pathetic. Factually inaccurate. He’s still blaming Russia for 2016! Adam Schiff’s own transcripts couldn’t prove it. Neither could Mueller. But what did you expect from the failing Washington Post? https://t.co/U9OCg3Vzn6 pic.twitter.com/POoZlovo3O — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 17, 2023

And this made poor Bump fussy.

Here's a gift link for all of your Twitter followers to understand that 1) your claims are false and 2) your broader argument obviously wrong.https://t.co/HinHfTh3sA — Philip Bump (@pbump) February 17, 2023

A gift link.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, that’s right, his article is behind a paywall.

So the whole thing about his relationship with CEFC (reped by Hunter Biden) and the fact Chris (Crown Source) Steele both reped Deripaska was skipped by you? Nice, Very Nice — Peoples Kommissar of Liquidation! (@Dimitri_Kissov) February 17, 2023

Very nice, indeed.

I literally laugh at these "articles" and these people. I hope you do too…🤷‍♂️🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/ZBZM3lCIOZ — Schroonman (@Schroonman) February 17, 2023

We giggled.

It must be a sad and lonely life thinking Russia had any impact on the 2016 election. #ICYMI: https://t.co/K0Ko3cL0bV https://t.co/X1STyL2xll — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 17, 2023

So sad and lonely.

***

***

