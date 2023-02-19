Full transparency, this editor had never heard of YouTuber Jeffree Star before seeing this tweet from account @EndWokeness cross our timeline but WOW. And Jeffree makes the point that only someone who looks like he does could get away with saying any of this …

Note, this is definitely NOT safe for work so if you’re in public and care if people hear curse words coming from your device we’d encourage you to use earbuds or headphones.

Don’t worry, it’s short.

But awesome.

Watch.

Honesty about pronouns? REEEEE!

Out of boredom.

Gosh, that reads.

Trending

Casper, WY?

Awesome.

He knows.

Obviously, he doesn’t care.

He’s laughing all the way to the bank.

Ahem.

Yuuup.

The pronoun police do more damage to the trans community than anyone on the Right but they’ll never acknowledge or accept that. Instead, they’ll attack people like Jeffree for daring to call it out because the truth hurts.

***

Related:

Matt Taibbi uses the latest #TwitterFiles to call out and EMBARRASS the mainstream media and OUCH

Pfizer thinks John Legend smiling at the camera pushing boosters is SMART (holy COW were they wrong!)

Rachel Levine emails reveal push to PROFIT on ‘gender clinics’ at Children’s Hospitals (damning thread)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jeffree StarThemtheytrans