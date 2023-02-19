Full transparency, this editor had never heard of YouTuber Jeffree Star before seeing this tweet from account @EndWokeness cross our timeline but WOW. And Jeffree makes the point that only someone who looks like he does could get away with saying any of this …

Note, this is definitely NOT safe for work so if you’re in public and care if people hear curse words coming from your device we’d encourage you to use earbuds or headphones.

Don’t worry, it’s short.

But awesome.

Watch.

Jeffree Star calls trans pronouns “bullsh*t” invented out of boredom pic.twitter.com/2EhEZA0eUZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 19, 2023

Honesty about pronouns? REEEEE!

Out of boredom.

Gosh, that reads.

@JeffreeStar recently left the glamorous lifestyle of the rich and famous to open a yak farm in Casper, WY. He’s pretty damn based—and makes amazing highlighters and liquid lipsticks. 💫 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) February 19, 2023

Casper, WY?

Awesome.

I can't believe I'm agreeing with a guy wearing more makeup than a Kardashian. 😂 — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) February 19, 2023

Jeffrey makes a great point. A lot of dumb ideas popped up during the pandemic. Especially all the ones where losers get to order people to do stuff. — Electronzap (@electronzap) February 19, 2023

They’ll still attack him because he won’t repeat their lies. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) February 19, 2023

He knows.

Obviously, he doesn’t care.

He’s laughing all the way to the bank.

That community was taken over with such precision. Almost like it was some kind of OP. — Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) February 19, 2023

Ahem.

I’ve complained about this on talk radio and tv – I’m trans as well — Christine Rebstock (@ChristineRebst1) February 19, 2023

He’s right tho — Tinkerbell⚔️ (@Tinkerbell0428) February 19, 2023

Jeffree is right, we need people in the trans/lgbt community to stand up against the unproductive gimmicks within that community, for the very reason stated. — Gideon on Gaming (@GideonOnGaming) February 19, 2023

Yuuup.

The pronoun police do more damage to the trans community than anyone on the Right but they’ll never acknowledge or accept that. Instead, they’ll attack people like Jeffree for daring to call it out because the truth hurts.

***

Related:

Matt Taibbi uses the latest #TwitterFiles to call out and EMBARRASS the mainstream media and OUCH

Pfizer thinks John Legend smiling at the camera pushing boosters is SMART (holy COW were they wrong!)

Rachel Levine emails reveal push to PROFIT on ‘gender clinics’ at Children’s Hospitals (damning thread)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.