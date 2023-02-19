More and more people are waking up to the grift because of nonsense like THIS.

What on EARTH does climate justice have to do with trans rights? Beyond of course the obvious fact that it’s all BS. We know none of you needed any more proof that things are really really really stupid but here we are.

You’re welcome.

Climate justice = Trans rights! Today and everyday we stand in solidarity with our trans friends 🏳‍⚧🏳‍⚧🏳‍⚧🏳‍⚧ — Fridays For Future (@Fridays4future) February 18, 2023

Say what now?

They had to know this wouldn’t go well as they did indeed shut down replies HOWEVER, as any good Twitchy reader knows, this only made things worse for them.

Fair question.

Just in case it wasn’t clear that all of this is part of one big grift… https://t.co/rFEK4x5Who — InkosiSeb (@InkosiSeb) February 19, 2023

Life insurance = ham sandwich https://t.co/K4EfMuLPJb — EsmeVee (big dragon energy) (@esme_saysno) February 19, 2023

Platypus = Doorbell

they BROKE my WAFFLE IRON! https://t.co/jMF3phIYmg — GrogNerd 🇺🇸 █ (@robsillygeek) February 19, 2023

Correct, since neither exists. https://t.co/x95VydbTjv — Skred The Rogue (@SkredTheRogue) February 19, 2023

We stopped trying to make sense of this crazy years ago.

Bring back insane asylums! https://t.co/aNYnmxNoz3 — DiverseBreakfastTaco (@reallymediocre) February 19, 2023

*cough cough*

Pine cones = Light bulbs! https://t.co/waGAB8yx7A — Brett (@brettchris3) February 19, 2023

WE KNEW IT!

***

***

