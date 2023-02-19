More and more people are waking up to the grift because of nonsense like THIS.

What on EARTH does climate justice have to do with trans rights? Beyond of course the obvious fact that it’s all BS. We know none of you needed any more proof that things are really really really stupid but here we are.

You’re welcome.

Say what now?

They had to know this wouldn’t go well as they did indeed shut down replies HOWEVER, as any good Twitchy reader knows, this only made things worse for them.

Fair question.

We stopped trying to make sense of this crazy years ago.

*cough cough*

WE KNEW IT!

***

***

