Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Spreads the Terrorist Group's Propaganda with Zero Shame

The lingering effects of the Obama years will never leave us alone.Earlier we told you about Ben Rhodes, former Obama lackey and current 'Pod Saves' bro, praising Biden for cutting aid to Israel. Now, he is straight up repeating Hamas propaganda.

Advertisement

Performative politics today from so-called hawks who lament declining US influence while ignoring that continued unconditional support for a military operation that has killed over 15,000 kids is far more damaging to US "credibility" than stoping weapons shipments in line with… — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 9, 2024

There is zero evidence to support this claim.

15000 kids? Ben Rhodes is a loathsome propagandist for Hamas and a stain on the Democratic Party. https://t.co/ytMkDk7RBo — Danielle Pletka 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@dpletka) May 10, 2024

The Democrat party is a stain all on its own, but he fits right in.

Ask yourself a simple question. Do the people running the Democratic Party agree with you or with Ben Rhodes? To me, the answer is obvious. The question, then, is what to do about it. Step one: wake up your friends. pic.twitter.com/Jn692OChvg — Mike (@Doranimated) May 10, 2024

The 15,000 kids statistic is so obviously nonsense and here’s the world’s second-worst foreign policy mind parroting it. https://t.co/64w8xMuhxr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 10, 2024

His WH nickname was "Hamas." I kid you not. https://t.co/IzAPWV5nic — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 10, 2024

It's not a joke.

His nickname within the Obama administration White House was - and this is not a joke - "Hamas." https://t.co/4sdegkIvAg — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) May 10, 2024

It really was.

The "killed over 15,000 kids" claim is literally -- literally -- I want to stress this, literally -- Hamas propaganda. https://t.co/1OJcv34EhW — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 10, 2024

You read the X feeds of former Obama bigwigs and you wonder how they were ever allowed to get near the levers of power. Here is one repeating (a) unverified Hamas claims as to how many children have been killed and (b) following Hamas in not differentiating between a 19 year old… https://t.co/UzbDTGdM0p — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) May 9, 2024

The answer is both obvious and terrifying.

The underlying terror attack was funded in part by pallets of cash that you knowingly sent to a state sponsor of terror. Take all the seats. https://t.co/yC9GzWxiGf — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 10, 2024

Fun little reminder that Ben Rhodes has an MFA in Creative Writing and was given a job as Deputy NSA because his brother was running CBS. https://t.co/1OJcv34EhW — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 10, 2024

Advertisement

Well, he is using his degree to write make believe stories on Twitter, so there is that.

Dem politicos stop repeating Hamas propaganda while they hold Americans hostage challenge: impossible. https://t.co/bCGRYjHqha — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 10, 2024

Your daily reminder as they praise Hamas, Americans are still being held hostage by these terrorists.

Terrorist enabler is enabling more terrorism. https://t.co/o0wCbZxJsd — ITRando (@it_rando) May 10, 2024

He is basically serving as their PR contact at this point.











