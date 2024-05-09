Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Spreads the Terrorist Group's Propaganda with Zero Shame

Bulwark Host Thinks Anti-Trumpers Who've Had It With Biden Are 'Children'
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on May 09, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The lingering effects of the Obama years will never leave us alone.Earlier we told you about Ben Rhodes, former Obama lackey and current 'Pod Saves' bro, praising Biden for cutting aid to Israel. Now, he is straight up repeating Hamas propaganda.

There is zero evidence to support this claim.

The Democrat party is a stain all on its own, but he fits right in.

It's not a joke.

It really was.

The answer is both obvious and terrifying.

Well, he is using his degree to write make believe stories on Twitter, so there is that.

Your daily reminder as they praise Hamas, Americans are still being held hostage by these terrorists.

He is basically serving as their PR contact at this point.




Tags: BEN RHODES GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE

