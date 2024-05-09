White House Says It's Withholding Aid to Israel Because Hamas Has Suffered Enough

If 'Greta Thunberg Protests with Anti-Semites' Was the Last Square on the...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on May 09, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, President Joe Biden went on CNN to confirm what had been leaked all weekend long — that the administration was planning to withhold military aid from Israel if the IDF went ahead with its operation in Rafah. Just as Israel has Hamas backed into a corner, the U.S. has decided not to provide precision bombs. White House NSC spokesman John Kirby was sent out in front of the press again Thursday and explained why the White House has taken this step. Apparently, the Biden administration feels that Hamas as been "significantly depleted." Not defeated, mind you, but significantly depleted. A withdrawal of Israeli troops would give Hamas some breathing room to build its military capacity back up.

And what would those better ways be? Like the Afghanistan withdrawal?

Is this like the "proportionate response" that all of the bleeding hearts were crying out for after October 7? "Well, sure, you have to strike back, but just a little bit."

In other words, leave Hamas in place. We didn't notice any mention of the American hostages or even Palestinian civilians — just the "suffering and pressure" Hamas has undergone.

It was earlier this week when Kirby told the press that Hamas is "just an idea" like Antifa, and you can't defeat it through military operations.

Exactly. They said they'd do October 7 over and over again if given the opportunity.

