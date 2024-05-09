White House Says It's Withholding Aid to Israel Because Hamas Has Suffered Enough

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, President Joe Biden went on CNN to confirm what had been leaked all weekend long — that the administration was planning to withhold military aid from Israel if the IDF went ahead with its operation in Rafah. Just as Israel has Hamas backed into a corner, the U.S. has decided not to provide precision bombs. White House NSC spokesman John Kirby was sent out in front of the press again Thursday and explained why the White House has taken this step. Apparently, the Biden administration feels that Hamas as been "significantly depleted." Not defeated, mind you, but significantly depleted. A withdrawal of Israeli troops would give Hamas some breathing room to build its military capacity back up.

The White House indicates that it has taken the far-reaching step of threatening to withhold aid from Israel at this stage in the war because it feels that Hamas has been significantly depleted. (1/5) — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) May 9, 2024

"We believe that [Israel has] put an enormous amount of pressure on Hamas and that there are better ways to go after what is left of Hamas in Rafah than a major ground operation," White House NSC spokesperson John Kirby says in a briefing with reporters. (2/5) — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) May 9, 2024

And what would those better ways be? Like the Afghanistan withdrawal?

"Early on in the conflict, Hamas didn't feel and hadn't suffered, the kinds of pressure and the kinds of casualties that they have suffered now," he says. (3/5) — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) May 9, 2024

"[Israel has] eliminated a lot of the leaders through the fighting that they have conducted over the last several months. They have decimated the ranks of many of their units. The picture of Hamas today is not what it was six months ago," Kirby continues. (4/5) — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) May 9, 2024

The White House spokesperson adds that the decision by US President Joe Biden to issue the threat also had to do with the "preps for a major operation in Rafah and certainly rhetoric around that" coming out of Israel. (5/5) — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) May 9, 2024

Is this like the "proportionate response" that all of the bleeding hearts were crying out for after October 7? "Well, sure, you have to strike back, but just a little bit."

In other words, leave Hamas in place. We didn't notice any mention of the American hostages or even Palestinian civilians — just the "suffering and pressure" Hamas has undergone.

It was earlier this week when Kirby told the press that Hamas is "just an idea" like Antifa, and you can't defeat it through military operations.

Exactly. They said they'd do October 7 over and over again if given the opportunity.

