John Kirby Says You Can't Eliminate Hamas Through Military Operations

Remember back during the 2020 presidential debates when Joe Biden informed us that Antifa is "just an idea" … it's not real. That's as bad as the clowns who argued Antifa was a good thing because it was right there in the name: anti-fascist. They even posted photos of the Allied forces storming Normandy on D-Day and labeled it, "the original Antifa."

Antifa has proved again and again during the Biden administration that it's not "just an idea," and we have the mug shots to prove it.

On Monday, NSC spokesman John Kirby discussed the situation in Gaza with reporters and refused to confirm a report that the U.S. was withholding military aid from Israel that had already been approved. Kirby also seemed to suggest that Hamas is "just an idea" that you can't defeat militarily.

Spokesman for the White House National Security Council, John Kirby was just asked if the United States supports Israel’s Intention to Eliminate Hamas, which he Responded, “You’re not going to Eliminate an Ideology through Military Operations.” pic.twitter.com/Mek5trQxQX — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 6, 2024

Our triumphs in both World War 2 and the Cold War begs to differ. — Garrison Moratto (@GarrisonMoratto) May 6, 2024

Correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't we eliminate the Nazi and Empire of Japan ideologies through military operations? — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) May 6, 2024





Now they are calling terrorist group Hamas an ideology?



I hate this US Biden administration. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) May 6, 2024

Okay if that’s the case why did the US spend a decade and a half going after Al Qaeda and another decade going after ISIS? https://t.co/ePLkb77wLB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 7, 2024

They could at least try. — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) May 7, 2024

Yes, you can't eliminate an ideology. Good thing Hamas isn't an ideology. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) May 7, 2024

We'll have to make do with preventing them from implementing it, then. — Gadi Taub שומר סף (@GadiTaub1) May 6, 2024

The best way to eliminate an ideology is to eliminate the people with the ideology. The IDF is eliminating Hamas. — Amateur Jew (@AmateurJew1) May 6, 2024

Maybe so, but Hamas is a specific terrorist organization, whose members are individual people, which can be eliminated. — Perkūnas Kavolis (@loon8123) May 6, 2024

Talk about hypocritical. Isn’t this EXACTLY what we tried to do in Afghanistan? Typical pot calling kettle black here. — RJ Sports Cards _BuyMyCards4You (@MikeandLily_UFC) May 6, 2024

You can certainly eliminate its power and influence rather than bolstering it! — Simone Ledeen (@SimoneLedeen) May 7, 2024

Yes, you can eliminate an ideology through military operations, and that's what has the progressives worried. — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) May 7, 2024

It starts with capturing and/or killing all of the people who call themselves Hamas.

@POTUS is an absolute failure on foreign policy. — Nicole (@NicoleLynnMary) May 6, 2024

This administration is spineless. — IME (@IME01) May 6, 2024

His boss said he has F-15’s to hunt me down. — Mr. Wordsworth (@youveenteredthe) May 6, 2024

You can't eliminate ultra-MAGA with F-15s and maybe a nuke, but they've threatened to.

To paraphrase the late, great Christopher Hitchens: “We must never give in to the logical fallacy that the root cause of terrorism is our resistance to it.”



The US stands with Israel and supports its right to defend itself. Period. — Peter Sutherland (@econ_713) May 6, 2024

Not reflecting well upon National Security Council. Is this a SNL spoof? — Damnyoubill (@damnyoubill) May 7, 2024

Kirby’s facial expression and body language never radiate “confident man who is telling the truth.” He always looks like he knows he’s lying and he’s ashamed of it. — Isengrimm3 (@isengrimm3) May 7, 2024

Valid point.. but you're also not going to ever change their ideology. That leaves only one option, reduce the numbers of those with that ideology to an ineffective and acceptable level. — Jack Hinson (@Jack_Hinson214) May 6, 2024

We don’t need to eliminate an ideology. We just need to eliminate Hamas. — controversial gorilla (@ControGorilla) May 6, 2024

We need to eliminate Hamas, and then we need to eliminate UNRWA, which runs the schools that teach little Palestinians to hate the Jews. Just as with Nazi Germany, we need a big reeducation campaign to deprogram them from making the elimination of Israel their goal.

***



