Kamala Harris has a message for Black women and girls … MASK UP.

DO AS YOU’RE TOLD.

DON’T THINK FOR YOURSELF.

Oh, of course, she has her own ideas about what her message to Black women and girls really is, but all we see is a little Black girl masked up to keep an entitled adult who was given her job because of her sex and color safe. Really and truly a poor choice of photo for the message, Kam-Kam.

Could she be ANY LESS self-aware?

Talking down to a masked, little Black girl? REALLY?! Someone in Kamala’s circle REALLY should’ve said something … wow.

Yeah, this went really really really wrong.

We see what she did there.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch.

Same vibe.

Luckily, Stacey is far far far from a leader.

Now, there is an explanation floating around …

But if that’s the case, why would her team use this picture? Unless they’re trying to sabotage her?

Yikes.

Terrible look, Team Harris.

***

