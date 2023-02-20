Kamala Harris has a message for Black women and girls … MASK UP.

DO AS YOU’RE TOLD.

DON’T THINK FOR YOURSELF.

Oh, of course, she has her own ideas about what her message to Black women and girls really is, but all we see is a little Black girl masked up to keep an entitled adult who was given her job because of her sex and color safe. Really and truly a poor choice of photo for the message, Kam-Kam.

My message to Black women and girls everywhere: Never ask for permission to lead. pic.twitter.com/vimjDeItFG — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 19, 2023

Could she be ANY LESS self-aware?

Talking down to a masked, little Black girl? REALLY?! Someone in Kamala’s circle REALLY should’ve said something … wow.

Are you serious? You’re muffling a child and think you’re conveying the message that she has the right to lead? You can’t be serious — Jenin Younes (former handle @leftylockdowns1) (@JeninYounesEsq) February 20, 2023

But she needs to ask permission to breathe freely? GTFO. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 20, 2023

“But keep that mask on like we told you, or else.” — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) February 19, 2023

Kids should not have to ask for permission to show their faces and breathe freely. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 19, 2023

… but wear a mask if your are told to, regardless of actual necessity or effectiveness? — 𝚂𝚖𝚒𝚛𝚔 (@FoundersGirl) February 20, 2023

Yeah, this went really really really wrong.

Make damn sure that kid knows she’s a second-class citizen to you, Kamala. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 20, 2023

Do they have to ask permission to not mask? Especially when you aren't. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) February 19, 2023

Please don’t teach her how you got your job. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 20, 2023

We see what she did there.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch.

But, little black girl, you better wear a mask around me because I’m super valuable and you are not. — Amy (@famousamosquito) February 19, 2023

…but do ask for permission to show your face. — (Formerly) Brooklyn Mom (@graciefacelove) February 20, 2023

She says to a needlessly muzzled child — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 19, 2023

Everything about this tweet is a bad look for my veep. Yikes. — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) February 20, 2023

We got some great leaders… pic.twitter.com/WrxlIXrkr1 — SJ (@RoadTripnIndian) February 19, 2023

Same vibe.

Luckily, Stacey is far far far from a leader.

The rage I feel when I see adults without masks and children wearing them is not good for my health. https://t.co/oYBfIQsyUc — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 20, 2023

Now, there is an explanation floating around …

The photo is from 2021, given the sign for the American Rescue Plan. The question is why anyone on Kamala’s team would want to remind the world of the hypocrisy they inflicted on the country while they were busy passing the spending bill that would cause all the inflation. — Tristan Pinnock (@tpinnock) February 20, 2023

But if that’s the case, why would her team use this picture? Unless they’re trying to sabotage her?

Yikes.

Terrible look, Team Harris.

***

Related:

Woke idiots make woke, idiotic edits to Roald Dahl books to stop offending other woke idiots (thread)

Rand Paul’s idea for how to get Biden to provide Ohio with disaster assistance HILARIOUSLY perfect

FORMER Twitter ads lead tries picking a fight with Elon Musk and it does NOT go well, like at ALL

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.