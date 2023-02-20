As Twitchy readers know, Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv and little Adam Kinzinger is SOOOOO excited about it. Like really excited about it.

Look at him, getting all excited and stuff. So excited.

Ahem.

Our bad for the visual in the headline but c’mon man:

HUR DURRR MUH UKRAINE REEEEEEE.

Man, we hope Zelenskyy is paying this guy … something.

Cripes.

Oh, and the lazy dig at Trump? Meh.

Someone get Adam a map, would ya’? Awesome, thanks.

Seeing this theory going around. We can neither confirm nor deny this …

Wouldn’t that be amazing? And proper for an American president? We suppose that 10% for the big guy isn’t going to ‘make’ itself though.

***

***

