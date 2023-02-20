As Twitchy readers know, Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv and little Adam Kinzinger is SOOOOO excited about it. Like really excited about it.

Look at him, getting all excited and stuff. So excited.

Ahem.

Our bad for the visual in the headline but c’mon man:

Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev is great, and sends a strong message that the US stands with #Ukraine. There is absolutely no debate, Trump NEVER would have gone, because he would have been too scared and of course, Russia. — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) February 20, 2023

HUR DURRR MUH UKRAINE REEEEEEE.

Man, we hope Zelenskyy is paying this guy … something.

Cripes.

Oh, and the lazy dig at Trump? Meh.

Well President Trump would be too busy visiting Americans in East Palestine, Ohio little fella. No time for Kyiv.

Besides that, Putin never attacked Kyiv under Trump’s watch @AdamKinzinger 🇺🇸 — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) February 20, 2023

Sorry, Trump doesn’t have time for this since he’s visiting East Palestine, Ohio. Btw, that’s a city in the USA. — Michael J. Morrison (@OfficeOfMike) February 20, 2023

Someone get Adam a map, would ya’? Awesome, thanks.

The message is strong alright https://t.co/RC0DNSNtMI — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) February 20, 2023

Friendly reminder that Putin never invaded Ukraine under Trump — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 20, 2023

More back room deals and money laundering. — Josh Barnett- former US House candidate (AZ-01) (@BarnettforAZ) February 20, 2023

Seeing this theory going around. We can neither confirm nor deny this …

Too bad he doesn’t send a clear message that he stands with the people of East Palestine, Ohio. — SusanKnowles (@SusanKnowles) February 20, 2023

Wouldn’t that be amazing? And proper for an American president? We suppose that 10% for the big guy isn’t going to ‘make’ itself though.

