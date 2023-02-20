President Biden made a surprise visit to East Palestine, Ohio toda… wait, check that — Biden went to Kyiv, Ukraine instead. The media are reporting that air raid sirens wailed while Biden and Zelenskyy walked down a Kyiv street, making it quite the intense scene:

You can clearly hear the air raid sirens at the beginning of this Reuters clip:

Biden and Zelenskyy are receiving praise for taking a brave stroll while air raid sirens blared (“ignoring” them as a tweet above framed it). Of course, there was a reason they were ignoring the sirens (as if the Secret Service would have allowed Biden to walk down the road if an airstrike was imminent).

There was no air raid happening:

In other words, it was a staged scene.

And obviously this was a massive photo op.

We can’t help but wonder how much extra $$$ the Biden White House promised Zelenskyy if he turned on the sirens at the right time. After all, it could make for some decent 2024 campaign footage.

You won’t be surprised to know that while in Ukraine, Biden promised to deliver even more aid (on top of the pension money, etc):

U.S. President Joe Biden promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, almost a year to the day since Russia’s invasion.

In a trip showing solidarity with Kyiv, Biden also said additional sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies trying to evade sanctions to “back the Russian war machine”.

The military aid package will include artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air surveillance radars “to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments,” he said.

***

***

