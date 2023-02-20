President Biden made a surprise visit to East Palestine, Ohio toda… wait, check that — Biden went to Kyiv, Ukraine instead. The media are reporting that air raid sirens wailed while Biden and Zelenskyy walked down a Kyiv street, making it quite the intense scene:

Under clear blue skies, President Biden walked into downtown Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine just as an air-raid alarm wailed. Biden said he was in Kyiv on a surprise visit to discuss additional U.S. support for Ukraine.https://t.co/L2Dftje5E5 pic.twitter.com/5PotkPc66D — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 20, 2023

Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy ignore air raid sirens and go for a stroll in central Kyivpic.twitter.com/R8vZQG6UBA — Business Ukraine mag (@Biz_Ukraine_Mag) February 20, 2023

You can clearly hear the air raid sirens at the beginning of this Reuters clip:

U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes https://t.co/YqgnZL9HxW pic.twitter.com/xuvBJBhDkj — Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2023

Biden and Zelenskyy are receiving praise for taking a brave stroll while air raid sirens blared (“ignoring” them as a tweet above framed it). Of course, there was a reason they were ignoring the sirens (as if the Secret Service would have allowed Biden to walk down the road if an airstrike was imminent).

There was no air raid happening:

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv, although there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes pic.twitter.com/pztadZJS4k — Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2023

In other words, it was a staged scene.

Ah yes, the much known “do absolutely nothing and let the president stand in the open during air raids” Secret Service protocol. Support Ukraine or don’t, but I’m not into being gaslit for photo-ops. https://t.co/lx0awKYqkn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 20, 2023

And obviously this was a massive photo op.

It's not enough that we have to send billions upon billions of tax dollars to Ukraine, but we have to suffer the indignity of staged air raid sires and photo ops to make Biden look tough/cool. https://t.co/WG7BGLhQif — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) February 20, 2023

Totally a real air raid siren and not staged at all. https://t.co/IUfop0ZGhz — Greg (@BankofGSimms) February 20, 2023

Fake air raid siren. Give me a break . Literally EVERYTHING in this regime is staged. They really despise you. pic.twitter.com/1RRqYUjheU — Lady (@lovingit111) February 20, 2023

We can’t help but wonder how much extra $$$ the Biden White House promised Zelenskyy if he turned on the sirens at the right time. After all, it could make for some decent 2024 campaign footage.

You won’t be surprised to know that while in Ukraine, Biden promised to deliver even more aid (on top of the pension money, etc):

U.S. President Joe Biden promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, almost a year to the day since Russia’s invasion. In a trip showing solidarity with Kyiv, Biden also said additional sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies trying to evade sanctions to “back the Russian war machine”. The military aid package will include artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air surveillance radars “to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments,” he said.

