Last week Rep. Thomas Massie took to Twitter and explained just how much money the U.S. has sent to Ukraine so far:

Imagine a pallet with a million dollar bills stacked on it. Now picture a giant boat with 1,000 of those million dollar pallets on it. Visualize 100 of those giant boats, each with 1,000 pallets, each with a million dollars. $100 billion is how much we’ve spent on UKRAINE. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tco20BUtbD — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 13, 2023

And as people are being reminded, not all of that money that’s being sent to Ukraine is directly for the war effort.

This clip has caught some fresh attention (and generated some anger):

Biden announces that US tax dollars will go towards supporting Ukrainian social services, including paying for government pensions. pic.twitter.com/J7qyPiB0iU — Catch Up (@CatchUpNetwork) February 18, 2023

This is the White House transcript of Biden’s remarks from April of last year that’s caught fresh attention:

Hello, everybody. Good morning. I just signed a request to Congress for critical security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to help Ukraine continue to counter Putin’s aggression and — at a very pivotal moment. We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom. And our NATO Allies, our EU partners — they’re going to pay their fair share of the costs as well, but we have to do this. We have to do our part as well, leading the Alliance.

[…]

You know, and it’s going to deliver much-needed humanitarian assistance as well as food, water, medicines, shelter, and other aid to Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s war, and provide aid to those seeking refuge in other countries from Ukraine. It’s also going to help schools and hospitals open. It’s going to allow pensions and social support to be paid to the Ukrainian people so they have something — something in their pocket. It’s also going to provide critical resources to address food shortages around the globe.

That’s again coming as great news (cue eye roll) to hard-working Americans struggling through inflation who might end up never being able to retire.

This is straight up bull 💩. https://t.co/0lMeybPLWo — PixieSS ☕️ (@pixiejss) February 18, 2023

I despise this man so much https://t.co/fBNwpyslRf — Kelly (@kelduck) February 18, 2023

Our own social services are in jeopardy and Biden wants to help Ukraine with theirs⁉️ WTH!!! https://t.co/4Bdaf1DWZR — LEER OLDHAM (@knightwings38) February 18, 2023

This just keeps getting worse 🤯 — RobertO Grande (@Blesst14Life) February 18, 2023

And it’s far from over.

That would be hilarious if it weren’t so close to the truth.

***

***

