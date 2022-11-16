Joe Biden and Democrats just can’t seem to get enough of funneling taxpayer cash to Ukraine. Remember when the left was anti-war? What happened to those days?

There seems to be no end to this.

President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nine-month-old invasion. https://t.co/4aPoKf0Fhm — The Associated Press (@AP) November 15, 2022

From the Associated Press:

Biden asks for over $37 billion in emergency Ukraine aid President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nine-month-old invasion. The administration’s funding request, which comes as lawmakers begin their post-election session, also seeks $9.25 billion in COVID-19 funding to prepare for a possible winter surge and help combat the virus nationwide. Government funding expires in mid-December, and the Ukraine and COVID aid would be part of the package to fund the government through the end of September 2023. The request for such a sizable amount of money for Ukraine comes as the GOP is poised to take control of the House following the midterm elections. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker, has warned that Republicans wouldn’t support writing a “blank check” for Ukraine if they capture the majority.

Don’t we have some issues to deal with here at home?

I'm all for Ukraine, but not another dollar until we address our homeless and drug crises here first. @POTUS — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) November 15, 2022

Meanwhile here in the Northeast people are wondering how they are going to pay for fuel and other essentials this winter. I’m all for helping others but we need to help our own first. — Maine Surf Gypsy 🌊🏄‍♀️ (@mainesurfgypsy) November 15, 2022

How about you focus on bringing gas down, and other issues here, in the US. — kimberly (@kimiiking) November 15, 2022

My sister called me INCENSED about this earlier today. People are fed up with this much money going out in foreign aid when they can't afford groceries right here at home. https://t.co/Y2kag8zlgX — Cleaver's Henchdwarf (@cowgirl_bebop) November 16, 2022

Here’s a suggestion.

Joe Biden just requested $37.7 BILLION more taxpayer dollars to send to Ukraine. Hey Joe, why don’t you send over that FTX check that Hunter holding onto? — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) November 15, 2022

It makes no sense.

$9.25 billion for a pandemic that is over, and $37.7 billion to defend a border that isn't ours https://t.co/GDMANDYPZE — Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) November 15, 2022

Is America just a cash machine for Ukraine?

