Joe Biden and Democrats just can’t seem to get enough of funneling taxpayer cash to Ukraine. Remember when the left was anti-war? What happened to those days?

There seems to be no end to this.

From the Associated Press:

Biden asks for over $37 billion in emergency Ukraine aid

President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nine-month-old invasion.

The administration’s funding request, which comes as lawmakers begin their post-election session, also seeks $9.25 billion in COVID-19 funding to prepare for a possible winter surge and help combat the virus nationwide. Government funding expires in mid-December, and the Ukraine and COVID aid would be part of the package to fund the government through the end of September 2023.

The request for such a sizable amount of money for Ukraine comes as the GOP is poised to take control of the House following the midterm elections. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker, has warned that Republicans wouldn’t support writing a “blank check” for Ukraine if they capture the majority.

Don’t we have some issues to deal with here at home?

Here’s a suggestion.

It makes no sense.

Is America just a cash machine for Ukraine?

