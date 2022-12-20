Greg Price grabbed this clip off of C-SPAN, and so far he has just over 6,000 replies. There’s not much to add that’s not in the video, except that the ridiculous Omnibus spending bill Congress is debating includes a few more billion for Ukraine — which is the No. 1 priority for the United States right now, at least according to most Republicans.

That might have been true back in February back at the start of the invasion, but it’s just ridiculous at this point. Is he just saying it, or is he so deluded as to actually believe this is the Republican platform? How big a part did Ukrainian aid play in the midterms?

That’s our question; is he that out of touch with the average Republican citizen, and if so, how many other Republican members of Congress agree with him?

