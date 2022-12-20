Greg Price grabbed this clip off of C-SPAN, and so far he has just over 6,000 replies. There’s not much to add that’s not in the video, except that the ridiculous Omnibus spending bill Congress is debating includes a few more billion for Ukraine — which is the No. 1 priority for the United States right now, at least according to most Republicans.

McConnell: "Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That's how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment." pic.twitter.com/NPmzWRzoz1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 20, 2022

That might have been true back in February back at the start of the invasion, but it’s just ridiculous at this point. Is he just saying it, or is he so deluded as to actually believe this is the Republican platform? How big a part did Ukrainian aid play in the midterms?

What a brazen lie. https://t.co/VDxKtcC4Vv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 20, 2022

Get him out. — Darrell (@djhahn13) December 20, 2022

Pretty sure McConnell needs to register as an agent of a foreign country now. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) December 20, 2022

No Mitch — Rudy Whippet (@RudyWhippet) December 20, 2022

The person who couldn't give Trump more than a few billion dollars for a Border Wall and who didn't ask for billions in wall funding when he gave $1 trillion to Biden in Infrastructure, says that $100 billion to Ukraine in a matter of 10 months is the most important thing. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) December 20, 2022

In other news, several polls say fewer than 1% of Americans view Ukraine as their #1 priority. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) December 20, 2022

That's not too far away from McConnell's approval rating! — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 20, 2022

I can't find the "provide assistance to other countries with their wars" clause in the Constitution. — Warpath 🎯 (@Low_T_4_BS) December 20, 2022

He’s just thumbing his nose at us now. — kathy (@PetzKathy) December 20, 2022

There is no way I believe that's the number 1 concern for Republicans. No way. I believe that number may be based on the number of people in the room when that question was asked. — Regmanjr (@regmanjr) December 20, 2022

It’s because he’s been in on it from the beginning. He backed getting rid of Trump, and now Ukraine offers free money laundering services to the political elite. — RogueTexan (@rogue_texan) December 20, 2022

I call BS. Be transparent then and show where every penny is going. — Gerald O’Reilly (@GeraldOReilly20) December 20, 2022

Is he so insulated that he believes this? — Uberminch (@uberminch) December 20, 2022

That’s our question; is he that out of touch with the average Republican citizen, and if so, how many other Republican members of Congress agree with him?

