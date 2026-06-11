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Retired Danish Politician Drops World Cup Directive for Americans: 'For God's Sake, Don't Call It Soccer'

justmindy
justmindy | 9:15 AM on June 11, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

A retired MP from Denmark has a directive for Americans ahead of all of the World Cup festivities.

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In general, Americans don't like being told what to do, and this instruction particularly did not go over well. 

America has a beloved sport called football already, and infringing on that territory is not taken lightly.

Here's the thing ...

Oh well. It's still going to be called 'soccer' n America.

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This is a good practice for most things.

We're going to call it Soccer and we're going to be better at it than you. How about that?

Mostly that.

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If you're in America and a sport is going to be played, you're going to listen to our National Anthem. Period. 

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DENMARK SPORTS UNITED KINGDOM USA WORLD CUP

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