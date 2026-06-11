Retired Danish Politician Drops World Cup Directive for Americans: 'For God's Sake, Don't Call It Soccer'

A retired MP from Denmark has a directive for Americans ahead of all of the World Cup festivities.

The World Cup starts tomorrow. I have only one wish:



For God's sake dont call it soccer. The name of the world's most popular sport is football. — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) June 10, 2026

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In general, Americans don't like being told what to do, and this instruction particularly did not go over well.

America has a beloved sport called football already, and infringing on that territory is not taken lightly.

Here is why explained for North Americans:pic.twitter.com/ZGjjP9Lgsk — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) June 10, 2026

Here's the thing ...

You are right the World Cup starts today. I can’t wait to watch some soccer. 🇺🇸⚽️ — Michael (@Michael33687) June 11, 2026

We have our own sport we call football and we’ve called it that for over 150 years. It would be dumb and confusing to call another sport football as well. And what difference does it really make what we call it anyway? It’s the same sport whether its called soccer or football. — Toro Bravo (@F1torobravo) June 10, 2026

No, it is not the same sport if you call it soccer. — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) June 10, 2026

Oh well. It's still going to be called 'soccer' n America.

Yet half the world call it soccer - it is a boring game supported by hooligans but it is still called soccer — neil orpen (@neilorpen) June 11, 2026

Imagine getting butthurt over this lmao btw “soccer” was originally british slang so go ahead and blame the brits for it pic.twitter.com/Uaca1tSZIm — Der Bomber (@derbomber216) June 11, 2026

This is a good practice for most things.

I just want to point out the US has won the World Cup as many times as Denmark. The good news is Americans think soccer is for liberal whiny men like you. Not go ahead and flop because another grown man barely touched your feelings. — SauceATX (@SauceATX) June 11, 2026

We're going to call it Soccer and we're going to be better at it than you. How about that?

Of all the wishes you could have wished you chose that? https://t.co/BS1lnXS6n3 pic.twitter.com/xk9LPf0nrp — Straight Red Card (@straight_red) June 11, 2026

Mostly that.

Aside from the current trash talk to annoy you, we genuinely dont care what its called. https://t.co/Q4z3iXKhEZ — Cancel Cultural Attache (@_AmandaKerri) June 11, 2026

I have only one wish: that you European cucks will stop this stupid conversation. The English called it Soccer well before America started playing and then some point in the 1900’s changed it to Football. Both words are right. Stop getting mad we use the original name. https://t.co/Dd8h6cN8eI — matt🇮🇱 (@AmYisrael1111) June 11, 2026

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I have another wish. DON'T play (or even worse: have it performed Live!!) the American national anthem ...... before every single game!!

During the opening & closing ceremony is perfectly fine. But UTTERLY over-the-top (very American), otherwise.

We all know how much you guys… — Jack Lewan (@Jack_Lewan_) June 11, 2026

If you're in America and a sport is going to be played, you're going to listen to our National Anthem. Period.

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