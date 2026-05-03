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Erick Erickson Warns Republicans About 2020

Jacob B. | 2:04 PM on May 03, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Gray

"In the year of our Lord 2026, some Republicans would still rather whine about 2020 than try to win now, convinced they cannot win now because 2020 is unresolved," tweets Erick Erickson. "Pay no attention to 2024."

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The stop sign for obsession about what happened in 2020 has already been rolled past. Republicans have a choice. They can do what Erickson hints at and wallow in the bottomless reservoir of past grievances, whatever those may be. If they do that, they erect a barrier between themselves and current voters; they lose touch with the issues of this day; and they destroy one another by blame-throwing. 2020 represents a different electorate that voted at a different time in a different America, under different circumstances. There is another side to the coin. They can begin to look toward this coming time within its own context. They can begin the process of finding the answer that meets current problems and issues with solutions that it demands and requires. They must do that, and do it now.

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