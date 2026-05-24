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And Just Like That She Became a Meme: Clueless Correspondent's WH Shooting Reaction Immortalized

Eric V.
Eric V. | 2:00 PM on May 24, 2026
AngieArtist

It wasn't supposed to be a big news day in the Nation's capital on Saturday. The normally hard-working, nose-to-the-grindstone Congress critters were out of town for the holiday weekend. You know, they only get 14 or 15 weeks off a year. The President's son was getting married, and he would surely be attending the ceremony. It was shaping up to be a boring Saturday night in the district.

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That all changed in a flash when President Trump skipped the wedding to return to D.C., announcing that a deal to end hostilities in Iran was close. Suddenly, the savvy network news hounds had a big story to spin, we meant to say report, yeah, report. They sprang into action, pounced if you will, buzzing around the White House like worker bees around a hive. Each eager to be the first to break every detail of the day's big story. 

They say the news cycle can change in the blink of an eye, and while several news crews were at the White House taping segments about the potential deal with Iran, it did just that.

A mentally deranged gunman opened fire near the White House and was neutralized by the Secret Service. Iran would have to wait; there was a gunfight at the White House, and a few, including Julie Tsirkin of NBC News, had caught it on tape.

Poor, poor Julie. Unlike her colleagues, who instinctively, and wisely, recognize the danger and look for cover, Julie turns around, takes a few steps toward the gunfire, and pops her head up to get a better look. Not exactly what you'd call a strong survival instinct.

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We're sure she's worked very hard to make a name for herself in the highly competitive world of broadcast news, but that doesn't matter anymore. The 28-year-old Emmy winner will not be remembered as a journalist, a correspondent, or even a reporter.

The internet has decided that she will henceforth be known as, and forever remembered as, the 'What is That' girl.

What's more, the 'What is That' girl will always and forever be associated with this image.

On the bright side, Julie has been immortalized for her journalistic contributions. Probably not the way she envisioned, but she will live forever in meme form.

To be fair, Julie has been working in D.C. and has been around the likes of Biden and Swalwell, so she knows exactly who farted.

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Yes, that look does give off a 'First girl to die in every horror movie you've ever seen' vibe. Which brings us to the GIFs.

You know, AI may very well lead to the rise of the machines and eventually end civilization as we know it, but until then, it does make for some entertaining videos.

And if clowns aren't scary enough...

Okay, so that was two clowns in a row, but there's more.

Plenty more.

We admit, math is terrifying.

Okay, we take it back. We'd rather try to figure out the math.

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The internet is forever, and Julie has become the newest inductee into the great meme hall of fame.

To her credit, Julie is taking her newfound fame in stride. Even if she hasn't completely embraced the new identity...yet.

We're glad she's safe, and hopefully she'll duck next time she hears shots being fired.

Survival instincts be damned! It is that general lack of instincts and even the slightest modicum of common sense that has transcended the reporter, formally known as Julie Tsirkin, into something greater, the 'What is That' girl. 

And for that, we should all be grateful.

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP GUN FREE ZONE IRAN LIBERAL MEDIA MASS SHOOTING

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