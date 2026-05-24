And Just Like That She Became a Meme: Clueless Correspondent's WH Shooting Reaction Immortalized

It wasn't supposed to be a big news day in the Nation's capital on Saturday. The normally hard-working, nose-to-the-grindstone Congress critters were out of town for the holiday weekend. You know, they only get 14 or 15 weeks off a year. The President's son was getting married, and he would surely be attending the ceremony. It was shaping up to be a boring Saturday night in the district.

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That all changed in a flash when President Trump skipped the wedding to return to D.C., announcing that a deal to end hostilities in Iran was close. Suddenly, the savvy network news hounds had a big story to spin, we meant to say report, yeah, report. They sprang into action, pounced if you will, buzzing around the White House like worker bees around a hive. Each eager to be the first to break every detail of the day's big story.

They say the news cycle can change in the blink of an eye, and while several news crews were at the White House taping segments about the potential deal with Iran, it did just that.

A mentally deranged gunman opened fire near the White House and was neutralized by the Secret Service. Iran would have to wait; there was a gunfight at the White House, and a few, including Julie Tsirkin of NBC News, had caught it on tape.

🚨 WHITE HOUSE SHOOTING REACTIONS



Three reporters go live as shots ring out near the White House.



Two duck for cover immediately.



One stands there completely clueless.



Never be the woman in the middle. pic.twitter.com/dVkQ31shsM — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 24, 2026

Poor, poor Julie. Unlike her colleagues, who instinctively, and wisely, recognize the danger and look for cover, Julie turns around, takes a few steps toward the gunfire, and pops her head up to get a better look. Not exactly what you'd call a strong survival instinct.

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Julie Tsirkin was preparing to report from the White House when multiple shots could be heard being fired nearby. pic.twitter.com/d8POlm5QUF — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) May 23, 2026

We're sure she's worked very hard to make a name for herself in the highly competitive world of broadcast news, but that doesn't matter anymore. The 28-year-old Emmy winner will not be remembered as a journalist, a correspondent, or even a reporter.

The internet has decided that she will henceforth be known as, and forever remembered as, the 'What is That' girl.

What's more, the 'What is That' girl will always and forever be associated with this image.

That look right before you stick your head out to get a better look at the gunfire



😆 pic.twitter.com/e1HXLWxlFp — GhostInTheMachine (@RevenantOfMe) May 24, 2026

On the bright side, Julie has been immortalized for her journalistic contributions. Probably not the way she envisioned, but she will live forever in meme form.

To be fair, Julie has been working in D.C. and has been around the likes of Biden and Swalwell, so she knows exactly who farted.

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And the winner is... 🏆🏆🏆

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/RpYcAcdTfN — George F3lon 🇬🇷|🇺🇸 (@GeorgeKalant65) May 24, 2026

Yes, that look does give off a 'First girl to die in every horror movie you've ever seen' vibe. Which brings us to the GIFs.

You know, AI may very well lead to the rise of the machines and eventually end civilization as we know it, but until then, it does make for some entertaining videos.

And if clowns aren't scary enough...

Okay, so that was two clowns in a row, but there's more.

Plenty more.

Day in the life of a Libtard. pic.twitter.com/kVpgBfM2v1 — AmericanGreatness (@NONbiasedly) May 24, 2026

We admit, math is terrifying.

Okay, we take it back. We'd rather try to figure out the math.

The clueless "What is That" reporter is now a meme pic.twitter.com/tqMu6XEOxf — LetsGoGifs (@LetsGoGifs) May 24, 2026

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The internet is forever, and Julie has become the newest inductee into the great meme hall of fame.

To her credit, Julie is taking her newfound fame in stride. Even if she hasn't completely embraced the new identity...yet.

I'm glad I could take one for the team with @nbcsnl on summer break



Thanks for the memes, internet! Hope you'll stick around for the reporting 🙇‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/m4a5xGmvIa — Julie Tsirkin (@news_jul) May 24, 2026

We're glad she's safe, and hopefully she'll duck next time she hears shots being fired.

This reporter has the survival instincts of a lemming. pic.twitter.com/LV2tIJ8QAM — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) May 24, 2026

Survival instincts be damned! It is that general lack of instincts and even the slightest modicum of common sense that has transcended the reporter, formally known as Julie Tsirkin, into something greater, the 'What is That' girl.

And for that, we should all be grateful.

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