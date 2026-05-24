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Sit TF DOWN! Marco Rubio Shuts PANICANS DOWN in Straight-Fire Fire Update on Trump/Iran Deal (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on May 24, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Rumors are floating all over social media about Trump basically caving into Iran and giving them everything they want, with getting nothing for America. Now, people who understand who Trump is realize this isn't likely the case, but that doesn't stop the panicans from a-panickan. 

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Luckily, Marco Rubio was more than happy to put those rumors to rest as only he can.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... ultimately winds up putting Iran in a STRONGER position when it comes to nuclear ambitions is ABSURD!"

"That's just NOT going to happen."

Knew it all along!

And boomity.

To be fair, we know there are people who will defend anything and everything Trump says or does; Rubio isn't like that, even if he works in this administration. If he says things are going to work out in America's favor, we believe Rubio.

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Just like there are people who will defend everything and anything Trump says or does, there are people who will attack Trump for everything and anything he does.

Hold the line, America. We will win.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MARCO RUBIO OPERATION EPIC FURY

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