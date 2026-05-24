Sit TF DOWN! Marco Rubio Shuts PANICANS DOWN in Straight-Fire Fire Update on Trump/Iran Deal (WATCH)

Rumors are floating all over social media about Trump basically caving into Iran and giving them everything they want, with getting nothing for America. Now, people who understand who Trump is realize this isn't likely the case, but that doesn't stop the panicans from a-panickan.

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Luckily, Marco Rubio was more than happy to put those rumors to rest as only he can.

Watch this:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Secretary Rubio just WENT OFF on the people saying President Trump is "caving" to Iran and throwing away Operation Epic Fury



"The IDEA that somehow this president, given everything he's already proven he's willing to do, is going to somehow agree to a deal that… pic.twitter.com/abpYvcasvW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 24, 2026

Post continues:

... ultimately winds up putting Iran in a STRONGER position when it comes to nuclear ambitions is ABSURD!" "That's just NOT going to happen." Knew it all along!

And boomity.

Rubio is absolutely right. — Kate (@kate_p45) May 24, 2026

Hold the Line!!



Trump is not going to leave the regime for his successor. No way. pic.twitter.com/a0VtGCXvaw — Gen X Awakening (@JodiOnTheCouch) May 24, 2026

To be fair, we know there are people who will defend anything and everything Trump says or does; Rubio isn't like that, even if he works in this administration. If he says things are going to work out in America's favor, we believe Rubio.

These people are insane! 😂



They know good and well Trump is getting what he wants! 😂🇺🇸 — USA (@bibi_27270) May 24, 2026

Just like there are people who will defend everything and anything Trump says or does, there are people who will attack Trump for everything and anything he does.

Hold the line, America. We will win.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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