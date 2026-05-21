WELP, Here's the DNC Autopsy and WOW... We KNEW It Would be Bad But Holy Mother of All COLLAPSES Batman

Democrats are still licking their wounds from the 2024 shellacking, and DNC Chairman Ken Martin just dropped what he’s billing as the party’s official 2024 election autopsy—except it’s already drawing fire for being absolutely freaking useless.

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The document seems to concede that Kamala Harris’s campaign badly misread the electorate, botched its messaging on everything from the border to gender issues, and leaned far too heavily on 'anyone but Trump' vibes while ignoring huge swaths of the map and failing to define its own candidate. The report also throws shade at the Biden White House for leaving Harris unprepared and at the party brass for decades of neglecting grassroots organizing and projecting anything resembling strength or unity.

In other words, even the Democrats’ own post-mortem is admitting they ran one of the most tone-deaf campaigns in modern history…

DNC Chairman Ken Martin released an incomplete, unedited version of the 2024 election autopsy.



✅️ Trump's transgender-focused ad ("Kamala is for they/them") seen as highly effective and damaging; Harris did not shift position in response.

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✅️ Report paints a dismal… — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 21, 2026

Post continues:

... picture: Democrats have lost ground since Obama era due to stagnation, failure to invest in states/local parties, and inability to project strength/unity. —— Criticizes Biden White House for not adequately preparing/supporting Kamala Harris (e.g., no polling on her like Jill Biden, poor defense against "border czar" label ——Faults overall Democratic effort for failing to effectively define or attack Trump, relying on assumption his negatives were "baked in" —— Harris campaign criticized for taking too much for granted: over-focus on suburbs/college-educated voters, neglecting rural areas, and relying on "not Trump" rather than affirmative messaging or clear self-definition.

It's almost as if running on nothing but identity politics and TRUMP BAD is a bad idea. Perhaps even Democrat voters have figured out they need to have some expectations of their elected officials other than just 'Trump REEEE,' and 'enter your label here so we can pander to you'.

As you can likely already guess, it's not going well:

DNC Chair Ken Martin finally releases the 2024 autopsy, but immediately disowns it and blames the guy he hired to write it.

"I am not proud of this product; it does not meet my standards, and it won’t meet your standards."https://t.co/0L5LyzydL8 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 21, 2026

Like, at all.

From the DNC 2024 autopsy report:



"In the face of misinformation and disinformation, our candidates have proven incapable of projecting strength, unity, and leadership, and voters have drifted away.



Indeed, many of our critical Democratic wins can be attributed to negative… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 21, 2026

I can’t believe we bullied Ken Martin into releasing the Dem autopsy lmao



It’s like making the kid who didn’t contribute to the group project give the presentation to the class — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) May 21, 2026

Who knew?

The red notes are the DNC response to the leaked DNC autopsy. They learned nothing. pic.twitter.com/w2FAonapV7 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 21, 2026

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Of course, they didn't.

They're Democrats.

They are quite literally STILL running on NOT Trump, trans the kids, and genocide the Jews to this day. — Ikta2 Sentrosi (@ISentrosi) May 21, 2026

They're still relying on the "not Trump" messaging almost exclusively. And that's one of the reasons they're polling at 20% approval. Though I do think Democrats probably take the House. I I don't think it's going to be the 50 or 60 seat pickup that everybody seems to think it's… — Alfred Capone 🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@acopo1024) May 21, 2026

They are so far off the mark on this autopsy that it is mind boggling. The people running the DNC are as delusional as they are corrupt. — Piedmont Tilly (@Oscarthedodle) May 21, 2026

It's so bad we almost feel sorry for making fun of them.

Almost.

I was a BIG advocate for the DNC releasing the 2024 autopsy.



Having now read it, I can see now why there was so much resistance within some corners of the party to releasing it.



It is an utter disaster. And a failure on virtually every front. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 21, 2026

WOOF.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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