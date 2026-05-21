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WELP, Here's the DNC Autopsy and WOW... We KNEW It Would be Bad But Holy Mother of All COLLAPSES Batman

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on May 21, 2026
Sarah D.

Democrats are still licking their wounds from the 2024 shellacking, and DNC Chairman Ken Martin just dropped what he’s billing as the party’s official 2024 election autopsy—except it’s already drawing fire for being absolutely freaking useless.

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The document seems to concede that Kamala Harris’s campaign badly misread the electorate, botched its messaging on everything from the border to gender issues, and leaned far too heavily on 'anyone but Trump' vibes while ignoring huge swaths of the map and failing to define its own candidate. The report also throws shade at the Biden White House for leaving Harris unprepared and at the party brass for decades of neglecting grassroots organizing and projecting anything resembling strength or unity.

In other words, even the Democrats’ own post-mortem is admitting they ran one of the most tone-deaf campaigns in modern history… 

Post continues:

... picture: Democrats have lost ground since Obama era due to stagnation, failure to invest in states/local parties, and inability to project strength/unity.

—— Criticizes Biden White House for not adequately preparing/supporting Kamala Harris (e.g., no polling on her like Jill Biden, poor defense against "border czar" label

——Faults overall Democratic effort for failing to effectively define or attack Trump, relying on assumption his negatives were "baked in"

—— Harris campaign criticized for taking too much for granted: over-focus on suburbs/college-educated voters, neglecting rural areas, and relying on "not Trump" rather than affirmative messaging or clear self-definition.

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It's almost as if running on nothing but identity politics and TRUMP BAD is a bad idea. Perhaps even Democrat voters have figured out they need to have some expectations of their elected officials other than just 'Trump REEEE,' and 'enter your label here so we can pander to you'.

As you can likely already guess, it's not going well:

Like, at all.

Who knew?

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Of course, they didn't.

They're Democrats.

It's so bad we almost feel sorry for making fun of them.

Almost.

WOOF.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DNC DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS TRANSGENDER

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