Bonchie Challenges Ann Coulter on Her Massie-fatuation in Brutal Back and Forth and She Can't DEEEAL

It's one thing to support Thomas Massie, and if you're a Massie supporter more power to you. But it's quite another to pretend others concerns about Massie are just 'never-ending lies.'

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Like Ann Coulter did here:

The lies against Rep. Thomas Massie are NEVER-ENDING. pic.twitter.com/CU8fkPx97u — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 19, 2026

Twitchy favorite and RedState writer Bonchie was good enough to call Coulter out:

That’s nice and all, but at the end of the day, it comes down to Massie lying about people over the Epstein files.



That was the point where even someone like me, who was sympathetic to the discharge petition, realized he wasn’t actually being sincere and chasing facts. https://t.co/lBgKVUCsdU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 19, 2026

Many people seem to feel the same way as Bonchie about the Epstein files.

Coulter responded:

As opposed to lying about a promise to release the Epstein files?



(And what lie? What are you talking about?) https://t.co/cCC3qSQq8N — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 19, 2026

And here we go:

Oh, come on.



You know I'm talking about his naming of men on the House floor, for whom there was no evidence against, including some who were just part of a random line-up.



All because he made a false promise that he had seen the names of people implicated in Epstein's crimes… https://t.co/Xsp0JPg1SR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 19, 2026

Post continues:

... when he hadn't. We still haven't gotten that "list," by the way. Massie doesn't get to lie just because other people lie, too.

It's as bad as the ridiculous binders Bondi passed out to influencers earlier this year.

Note, she did respond to Bonchie after this post but to be completely transparent, it made no sense. Guess we should just be glad that she didn't blame the JOOOOOOZ.

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