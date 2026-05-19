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Bonchie Challenges Ann Coulter on Her Massie-fatuation in Brutal Back and Forth and She Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on May 19, 2026
Bravo/Meme

It's one thing to support Thomas Massie, and if you're a Massie supporter more power to you. But it's quite another to pretend others concerns about Massie are just 'never-ending lies.'

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Like Ann Coulter did here:

Twitchy favorite and RedState writer Bonchie was good enough to call Coulter out:

Many people seem to feel the same way as Bonchie about the Epstein files. 

Coulter responded:

And here we go:

Post continues:

... when he hadn't. We still haven't gotten that "list," by the way. Massie doesn't get to lie just because other people lie, too.

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It's as bad as the ridiculous binders Bondi passed out to influencers earlier this year. 

Note, she did respond to Bonchie after this post but to be completely transparent, it made no sense. Guess we should just be glad that she didn't blame the JOOOOOOZ.

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FAKE NEWS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JEFFREY EPSTEIN STEPHEN MILLER THOMAS MASSIE

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We Can Neither Confirm Nor DENY if Hunter Biden X Account Is Real but the REPLIES to it Are GOLD, JERRY Sam J.
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