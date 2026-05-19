NEWSFLASH! Mike Johnson SCHOOLS Braindead MS NOW Panel on Where Our Rights Actually Come from and BOOYAH

It's hard to remember that MSNBC is now MSNOW when all they really changed was their name. If anything, they've gotten even dumber ...

You'd think an 'expert panel' would know where our rights come from, and it's not the government.

Advertisement

But then again, as we already said, this is MSNBC (MSNOW) we're talking about.

Not to mention, one of these people actually dated Keith Olbermann. WE KNOW, right?!

WATCH:

"What about this passage from Mike Johnson declaring that our rights do not derive from government; they come from our creator... Is this him putting God above the Declaration of Independence?"



Truly the MSNBC clip to end all MSNBC clips.pic.twitter.com/Fy72cVrkgN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 19, 2026

Is this putting God above the Declaration of Independence?

REALLY, MORONS?!

The religion guy with his cute little Romney book behind him should know better. Then again, this is MSNOW, so if they think he's an expert, maybe he didn't know better.

This is G.E.D.-level banter like you might hear at an inner city bus stop. MSNOW thinks it's fit for national air. Hilarious. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 19, 2026

I'm not surprised that a woman who dated Keith Olbermann for 3 yrs has never read the Declaration of Independence...



but shouldn't MSNOW set the bar a little higher for their content?🤦 — RedBeard (@PirateBeerd) May 19, 2026

Right?

Speaker Mike Johnson was happy to break out the puppets and crayons:

🚨Wow. Newsflash to MS Now:



The 2nd paragraph of the Declaration literally proclaims the self-evident truth that our rights come from our Creator. https://t.co/Wb4ndNW2jI — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 19, 2026

BUT ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

And yeah, what he said.

============================================================

Related:

AOC Has a Whole LOTTA Tea to Spill on Majorie Taylor Greene and BOY HOWDY, Did She EVER Spill It (Watch)

Photo of One of the Alleged San Diego Mosque Shooters Raises Eyebrows on X (Pic)

Jonathan Lemire GLORIOUSLY Debunked by HIMSELF After Claiming Trump Hasn't Been Age-Dinged Like Biden Was

Go White Girl! Abigail Spanberger Getting Her Groove on Is the Most Terrifying Thing You Will See TODAY

All the SUCK! 'Credentialed' Press Outside Mangione's Hearing Reminds Us WHO the Left Really Is (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.