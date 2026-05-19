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NEWSFLASH! Mike Johnson SCHOOLS Braindead MS NOW Panel on Where Our Rights Actually Come from and BOOYAH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on May 19, 2026
Twitchy

It's hard to remember that MSNBC is now MSNOW when all they really changed was their name. If anything, they've gotten even dumber ...

You'd think an 'expert panel' would know where our rights come from, and it's not the government. 

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But then again, as we already said, this is MSNBC (MSNOW) we're talking about.

Not to mention, one of these people actually dated Keith Olbermann. WE KNOW, right?!

WATCH:

Is this putting God above the Declaration of Independence?

REALLY, MORONS?!

The religion guy with his cute little Romney book behind him should know better. Then again, this is MSNOW, so if they think he's an expert, maybe he didn't know better.

Right?

Speaker Mike Johnson was happy to break out the puppets and crayons:

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BUT ARGLE BARGLE RAR! 

And yeah, what he said.

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BIBLE CHRISTIANITY MIKE JOHNSON MSNBC

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