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AOC Has a Whole LOTTA Tea to Spill on Majorie Taylor Greene and BOY HOWDY, Did She EVER Spill It (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on May 19, 2026
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Ever since Trump refused to endorse Marjorie Taylor Greene for her senate run she has magically turned into a darling of the Leftist and anti-Israel crazies. From puff pieces written about her in The New York Times to a seat on The View, the Left has been more than willing to open their arms to Marj since you know, she hates Trump now.

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C'mon, when even AOC can see through her?

And then she takes to social media to drag Marg and make sure her bazillions of social media followers know it?

Off.

Watch:

Chef's kiss INDEED.

So she took her pension and went to Costa Rica.

When people show you who they are, believe them.

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And on that note ... LET THEM FIGHT.

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Photo of One of the Alleged San Diego Mosque Shooters Raises Eyebrows on X (Pic)

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Sharyl Attkisson Shares NEW Poll That Should Terrify Democrats (and Get Senator Thune Off His ARSE!)

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DONALD TRUMP MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SENATE

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Photo of One of the Alleged San Diego Mosque Shooters Raises Eyebrows on X (Pic) Sam J.
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