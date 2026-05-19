AOC Has a Whole LOTTA Tea to Spill on Majorie Taylor Greene and BOY HOWDY, Did She EVER Spill It (Watch)

Ever since Trump refused to endorse Marjorie Taylor Greene for her senate run she has magically turned into a darling of the Leftist and anti-Israel crazies. From puff pieces written about her in The New York Times to a seat on The View, the Left has been more than willing to open their arms to Marj since you know, she hates Trump now.

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C'mon, when even AOC can see through her?

And then she takes to social media to drag Marg and make sure her bazillions of social media followers know it?

Off.

Watch:

AOC confirmed that MTG is on a revenge tour against Trump because he told her he won’t endorse her for Senate. Chef’s kiss 😂 pic.twitter.com/lM2MKclmvx — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 19, 2026

Chef's kiss INDEED.

OMG! I love it. When the most radical imbeciles in Congress is exposing Marge.😂😂😂 — Kate (@kate_p45) May 19, 2026

And Trump told her she couldn’t win based on numbers. MTG got butt hurt. Now nobody cares at all about MTG. She’s just another swamp creature — HighKeyOverIt (@MJPenaW) May 19, 2026

So she took her pension and went to Costa Rica.

If not getting Trump's endorsement causes her to QUIT on her constituents 1 year before her term is up, turn on TRUMP and her colleagues (except for Massie, of course) trash the MAGA base? Then TRUMP was correct in not endorsing her! She's not worthy of running for city trash… — VES (@BBFORTRUMP0822) May 19, 2026

When people show you who they are, believe them.

And on that note ... LET THEM FIGHT.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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