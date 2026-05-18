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Sharyl Attkisson Shares NEW Poll That Should Terrify Democrats (and Get Senator Thune Off His ARSE!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:25 PM on May 18, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Well, well, well, what do you know?

People still support the SAVE Act.

You'd think something with this level of approval from the majority of Americans would be a done deal since our elected officials' jobs are literally to represent the people and the states that sent them to DC in the first place.

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And yet, here we are, Thune still insisting he just doesn't have the vote and acting like there's just nothing he can do.

This poll should be enough to get the ball rolling ... 

But we all know, for some reason, it won't.

From Sharyl Attkisson:

Most voters continue to support the SAVE Act, legislation that would require proof of US citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections, according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey.

Sixty-three percent (63%) of likely US voters say they support the SAVE Act, including 45% who strongly support the legislation. Thirty-one percent (31%) say they oppose the bill.

The SAVE Act passed the House of Representatives last year but remains stalled in the Senate. Eighty-four percent (84%) say only US citizens should be allowed to vote in US elections, while just 10% disagree.

The poll also found that 52% say they believe it is likely non-citizens are illegally registered to vote in their state, including 31% who say it is very likely. Thirty-eight percent (38%) say they think that is unlikely.

Views differ sharply by party. Eighty-four percent (84%) of Republicans support the SAVE Act, compared to 42% of Democrats and 64% of unaffiliated voters.

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That 42% of Democrats support it is HUGE. 

So, what's the holdup, guys?

Seems strange that it's not a done deal, right?

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS POLLING SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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