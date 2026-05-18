HA! John Kennedy's BRUTAL Honesty About Kamala Harris and Her Crap Policies TRIGGERS a Whole LOTTA Stupid

John Kennedy has never been one to shy away from telling the truth about ... well, anyone. And if you're especially stupid about your job or your policies as a politician, Kennedy is going to say so.

Advertisement

Case in point, what he said about Kamala Harris.

Watch"

Kennedy: Kamala Harris is a woke-topus. Nobody has ever accused the vice president of being a policy maven. She acts like she has a billy goat brain and a mockingbird mouth



Doocy: *laughs* pic.twitter.com/ko4WMe9RaV — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2026

Woke-topus.

Billy goat.

Mockingbird.

It all works, which is probably why the Left lost their damn minds.

Dude, put your teeth back in, ditch that fake accent, and give that turkey back its neck.



You out here sounding like a bootleg wrestling manager from a country fair.



Bottom line: keep our MVP’s name out of your mouth. https://t.co/cfox7fiCay — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) May 17, 2026

Aww, somebody's mad.

This is a sitting senator from Louisiana calling a Black woman an animal. Doocy thinks it’s hilarious. https://t.co/xaf3R7Z7aW — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 17, 2026

What exactly does having a billy goat brain have to do with being a black woman? Huh? Bro, that's racist and weird.

You’d think Senator Kennedy would at least put his teeth in before trying to insult somebody during a TV interview. https://t.co/s0Qd11teDN — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) May 17, 2026

Lmfao, if Kamala Harris was such a nobody, y’all wouldn’t be on Fox News talking about her damn near every day, but yea, she’s totally a nobody for someone living inside your minds rent free.🥴



You’re one to talk Kennedy. Surprised your teeth never fall out. https://t.co/ucg6vXUT9Y — ✨HungryBaldAshbamaOssoff✨ (@AshariExpresses) May 17, 2026

We swear, they all share the same brain. Seriously.

Two men who have zero brain cells who can’t comprehend what Kamala said. https://t.co/6pGlv19lf4 — Jenell (@imjenell) May 17, 2026

Sure, it's other people who are stupid about policy, not Kamala. Yeah, that's the ticket. HA HA HA HA HA

Let’s be clear about a couple of things.



To continue this narrative, especially in the way this asshat is doing it here, is deeply and profoundly racist. There’s nothing ambiguous about that.



Kamala Harris is one of the most intelligent politicians I’ve ever witnessed. She… https://t.co/ngt4bN7n3a — lindsay 🙈🏳️‍🌈 (@virtueemoir29) May 17, 2026

You'd think after spending decades spewing the same stupid crap, that the Left would realize the race card and sexist card and any other personal attack they lob at people because they can't defend the actual argument no longer works.

But no.

Any MAGA Republican who creates this ‘low IQ’ narrative on Kamala Harris is a racist.



People like Senator Kennedy are doing this on purpose to hide their obsession with white supremacy. Or as Kamala would say “backdoor racism”. https://t.co/gn0Vu6RsCl — Anne Smith (@AnneS4Justice) May 17, 2026

Blah blah blah blah blah.

Imagine these people at a birthday party ... on second thought, don't.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

'BOMBSHELL' IRS Data About New York State Should Have Kathy Hochul Scrambling, and It's a Beautiful Thing

But TRUMP! Mollie Hemingway Takes Chris Cillizza to the CLEANERS for Lame Take on Bill Cassidy's Defeat

Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Doesn't CARE if Americans Struggle and Greg Gutfeld Ain't Havin' It (WATCH)

Bully Louise '10-Effin'-1' Lucas BEGS for Virginians to Help Pay Her Legal Fees and HOOBOY, Was THAT Dumb

*SNORT* Spencer Pratt's Reaction to Nithya Raman PREENING About Possible Trump Endorsement Is PERFECTION

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.