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HA! John Kennedy's BRUTAL Honesty About Kamala Harris and Her Crap Policies TRIGGERS a Whole LOTTA Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on May 18, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

John Kennedy has never been one to shy away from telling the truth about ... well, anyone. And if you're especially stupid about your job or your policies as a politician, Kennedy is going to say so.

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Case in point, what he said about Kamala Harris.

Watch"

Woke-topus.

Billy goat.

Mockingbird.

It all works, which is probably why the Left lost their damn minds.

Aww, somebody's mad.

What exactly does having a billy goat brain have to do with being a black woman? Huh? Bro, that's racist and weird.

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We swear, they all share the same brain. Seriously.

Sure, it's other people who are stupid about policy, not Kamala. Yeah, that's the ticket. HA HA HA HA HA

You'd think after spending decades spewing the same stupid crap, that the Left would realize the race card and sexist card and any other personal attack they lob at people because they can't defend the actual argument no longer works. 

But no.

Blah blah blah blah blah.

Imagine these people at a birthday party ... on second thought, don't.

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FOX NEWS JOHN KENNEDY KAMALA HARRIS WOKE

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