Lefties Celebrating US Women's Hockey Team for Dissing Trump Are In for a...
Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Katie Porter Has Reached PEAK Desperation (Ask Me How...
'He's DEFINITELY Flailing': CNN's Harry Enten Just TORCHED Gavin Newsom's 2028 Ambitions a...
IL Democrat Defends Gavin Newsom's Racist Comments, Says Black Republicans Are Out of...
Former WaPo Hag Claims WNBA Gets More Viewers Than NHL in Big Gotcha,...
Enough NAZI Crap! Tom Nichols Wrecked for REPULSIVE Atlantic Piece That Endangers ALL...
Gavin Newsom Can't Read? He Has a Funny Way of Showing It
Weepy Dem: Crockett Vs. Talarico Primary Is a Choice Between the Black Candidate...
HuffPo Turned Off By Patriotic Displays From One Country In The Olympics. You'll...
'Crazy Talk!' Tim Burchett Schools Bernie Sanders on How Simple It Is to...
Lawyer Hopes Dead Man's Family Opens an Investigation Into His 'Lynching'
Dyslexia Diss: Newsom's Comms Director Launches F-BOMB at Journalist Seeking Learning Disa...
David Hogg Brought Up to Speed About Fast and Furious Scandal
Congresswoman Says Advice to Drink Whole Milk Is ‘White Supremacy Dog Whistling’

OMG-LOL! He Went THERE! Gavin Newsom Just Threw the First 2028 Punch ... at Kamala Harris and WOW (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on February 24, 2026
Twitchy

You know the face you make when a Democrat does something so stupid that it will actually hurt them with OTHER Democrats, and you don't know if you should laugh and clap or point and laugh, so instead you just sit down at your desk and watch it over and over again until you figure out you really should write about it?

YEAH ... just made that face.

Holy CRAP. We had to double-check that this isn't AI.

It's not.

WATCH:

Ummm. Wow.

He's not.

Bro, he's a Democrat. Of course, he went this direction. 

They all do at some point.

He's still not ... heh.

We had the same reaction, Juanita.

And it landed.

Oopsies.

Lefties Celebrating US Women's Hockey Team for Dissing Trump Are In for a RUDE (Hilarious) Awakening
Sam J.
He is a disaster.

Hey, there's the face we made! 

Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Katie Porter Has Reached PEAK Desperation (Ask Me How I Know)

'He's DEFINITELY Flailing': CNN's Harry Enten Just TORCHED Gavin Newsom's 2028 Ambitions and OOF (Watch)

IL Democrat Defends Gavin Newsom's Racist Comments, Says Black Republicans Are Out of Their Minds (Watch)

Former WaPO Hag Claims WNBA Gets More Viewers Than NHL in Big Gotcha, BUT There's Just 1 BIG Problem

Enough NAZI Crap! Tom Nichols Wrecked for REPULSIVE Atlantic Piece That Endangers ALL Republicans

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM KAMALA HARRIS

Lefties Celebrating US Women's Hockey Team for Dissing Trump Are In for a RUDE (Hilarious) Awakening
Sam J.
'He's DEFINITELY Flailing': CNN's Harry Enten Just TORCHED Gavin Newsom's 2028 Ambitions and OOF (Watch)
Sam J.
Former WaPo Hag Claims WNBA Gets More Viewers Than NHL in Big Gotcha, BUT There's Just 1 BIG Problem
Sam J.
IL Democrat Defends Gavin Newsom's Racist Comments, Says Black Republicans Are Out of Their Minds (Watch)
Sam J.
Enough NAZI Crap! Tom Nichols Wrecked for REPULSIVE Atlantic Piece That Endangers ALL Republicans
Sam J.
Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Katie Porter Has Reached PEAK Desperation (Ask Me How I Know)
Sam J.

Lefties Celebrating US Women's Hockey Team for Dissing Trump Are In for a RUDE (Hilarious) Awakening
Advertisement