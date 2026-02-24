OMG-LOL! He Went THERE! Gavin Newsom Just Threw the First 2028 Punch ... at Kamala Harris and WOW (Watch)

You know the face you make when a Democrat does something so stupid that it will actually hurt them with OTHER Democrats, and you don't know if you should laugh and clap or point and laugh, so instead you just sit down at your desk and watch it over and over again until you figure out you really should write about it?

YEAH ... just made that face.

Holy CRAP. We had to double-check that this isn't AI.

It's not.

WATCH:

Governor Newsom tonight: "You would not know Kamala Harris without Willie Brown"



Fact-check: TRUE 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/VEoRtcyGLB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 24, 2026

Ummm. Wow.

He's not.

Who placed a bet on @GavinNewsom following up his extremely racist comments with sexist comments towards @KamalaHarris, a black woman? — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) February 24, 2026

Bro, he's a Democrat. Of course, he went this direction.

They all do at some point.

He's still not ... heh.

Holy Sh*t. He went there. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/7QdMLDsA2n — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 24, 2026

We had the same reaction, Juanita.

🤣🤣🤣 Gavin just threw the first punch of the 2028 Democrat primary. https://t.co/t9SC5vnjGo — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 24, 2026

And it landed.

Damn. Background here: Willie Brown also launched Gavin Newsom’s career.



Willie put Gavin on well-paying San Francisco commissions around the same time he put Kamala on them. Big difference is they weren’t sleeping together. https://t.co/39BKYfZIYK — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 24, 2026

Oopsies.

A truly stunning moment.



The political calculation that Newsom is making to say something like this the way he did is wild. https://t.co/dtXi0EmQbT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 24, 2026

He is a disaster.

He went there lol



The crowd obviously doesn’t know who Willie brown is 😂



Hilarious https://t.co/4ucPAcGxYs — Make L.A. Great Again 🇺🇸 (@lalovestrump) February 24, 2026

Hey, there's the face we made!

