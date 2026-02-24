Former WaPo Hag Claims WNBA Gets More Viewers Than NHL in Big Gotcha,...
Enough NAZI Crap! Tom Nichols Wrecked for REPULSIVE Atlantic Piece That Endangers ALL Republicans

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on February 24, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Tom Nichols couldn't make himself more detestable if he tried.

And honestly, that he wrote this teaming pile of garbage tells us that he tried.

From The Atlantic:

By this, I mean that some Republicans are deploying Nazi imagery and rhetoric, and espouse ideas associated with the Nazi Party during its rise to power in the early 1930s. A few recent examples: An ICE lawyer linked to a white-supremacist social-media account that praised Hitler was apparently allowed to return to federal court. Members of the national Young Republicans organization were caught in a group chat laughing about their love for Hitler. Vice President J. D. Vance shrugged off that controversy, instead of condemning the growing influence of anti-Semites in his party. (In December, at Turning Point USA’s conference, Vance said, “I didn’t bring a list of conservatives to denounce or to deplatform.”)

We get it, this is how he makes his living these days, but bro, c'mon. The Nazi crap is so 2018 ... 

Crap like this has already done plenty of damage:

Post continues:

A year ago, a left-wing radical murdered a health insurance CEO in cold blood, and the murder was roundly celebrated by much of the left.

Three men have died attempting to assassinate the current president. One came within an inches of killing him.

And now @RadioFreeTom comes along with a completely insane article labeling all of his political foes "Nazis." This will obviously egg on more mentally unwell, unstable, violent people to laungh more attacks on ICE agents, politicians, and on activists like Charlie.

It is repulsive that Nichols wrote this and that The Atlantic published it.

Oh, and there's this too:

But sure, it's the Republican Party that has a Nazi propaganda problem.

K, Tom.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

