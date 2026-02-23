GOBSMACKED! WATCH Bill Maher's Face As He Learns How UNPOPULAR Pete Buttigieg Is...
We've Seen MANY Posts Backfire Over The Years but THIS Anti-Trump List Post From Stephen King Is a DOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on February 23, 2026

Stephen King really should leave trolling to younger, smarter, more clever people on X because while he may be the King of Horror, he just sucks at X.

Especially when it comes to trolling Trump and his supporters.

It's just not his thing, as is evident from his post listing what Trump has never done:

Post continues:

Has no life experience

So, at first glance, this just seems really dumb in general, right? Well, wait until you find out where he 'stole' it from:

That OR King doesn't know how X works and couldn't figure out how to quote-tweet the original.

Either way, this was really dumb, even for King.

Hey, we told you it was a doozy. 

Our 'betters' who leave X can never really stay away, they crave the attention, even if it's negative.

Not to mention, Trump is almost 80; he has a lot of life experience.

*cough cough*

Winner winner chicken dinner.

============================================================

