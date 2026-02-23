We've Seen MANY Posts Backfire Over The Years but THIS Anti-Trump List Post From Stephen King Is a DOOZY

Stephen King really should leave trolling to younger, smarter, more clever people on X because while he may be the King of Horror, he just sucks at X.

Especially when it comes to trolling Trump and his supporters.

Advertisement

It's just not his thing, as is evident from his post listing what Trump has never done:

Trump:

Has never had a child.

Has been married 3 times

Ran several businesses into the ground

Never ran a home, couldn’t make a bed to save his ass

calls people he works with dumb, losers, etc.

Has never done sweat labor

Has never served on a local committee

Has no life… — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 23, 2026

Post continues:

Has no life experience

So, at first glance, this just seems really dumb in general, right? Well, wait until you find out where he 'stole' it from:

You literally plagiarized an entire post…which was about AOC… and then applied it to Trump…



… for whom it isn’t true and doesn’t make any sense



Why are you plagiarizing?



I thought you were a writer? pic.twitter.com/Ri5he0By3P — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 23, 2026

That OR King doesn't know how X works and couldn't figure out how to quote-tweet the original.

Either way, this was really dumb, even for King.

Hey, we told you it was a doozy.

I thought you were leaving? What happened? pic.twitter.com/O33x1srgKZ — Gump (@GumpBrown) February 23, 2026

Our 'betters' who leave X can never really stay away, they crave the attention, even if it's negative.

You have single handedly destroyed the idea that writers are intelligent people. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 23, 2026

Dude: Trump has several children and grandchildren. — FoiaFan🕍🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) February 23, 2026

Not to mention, Trump is almost 80; he has a lot of life experience.

Are you on drugs? — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) February 23, 2026

*cough cough*

Stephen, are you admitting only women can give birth? pic.twitter.com/hYJjurnZDc — Allegedly Jackson (@AllegedlyJack) February 23, 2026

Winner winner chicken dinner.

============================================================

Related:

WHOA. She's RIGHT! What Nicki Minaj Noticed About Gavin Newsom's RACIST Comments Will 'Haunt Him FOREVER'

Kash Patel DROPPING WaPO Journo Pushing Lie About His USA Celebration With Just 2 Screenshots Is GLORIOUS

He KNOWS He's Toast: Gavin Newsom Flips OUT on Sean Hannity in Curse-Filled Post About His Racist Gaffe

The Lincoln Project Just Got It Wrong ... Again (Hint: Kash Patel)

'Scared of What I'm Gon Ask?' Stephen Smith Calls Jasmine Crockett Out for DUCKING Him and HOOBOY (Watch)

OOF! Dan Bongino Just BODIES 'Deformed Hobbit' Evan Kilgore for Whining That 'Trump's Second Term Sucks'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.