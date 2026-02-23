OOF! Dan Bongino Just BODIES 'Deformed Hobbit' Evan Kilgore for Whining That 'Trump's Second Term Sucks'

He KNOWS He's Toast: Gavin Newsom Flips OUT on Sean Hannity in Curse-Filled...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on February 23, 2026
Meme/Twitchy

Would you look at that? Evan Kilgore is big-fussy and thinks Trump's second administration 'absolutely sucks.' And hey, he's voted for Trump three times so he would know ... or something. 

Yawn. Doomers are so boring, you know?

Is this a Tucker Carlson thing? Maybe it's just a troll/engagement farming thing but bro, c'mon. 

Whatever it is, give us a break.

Dan Bongino was even less than impressed than we were with Kilgore's whiny, petulant, annoying, leftist-sounding post.

And who could blame him?

Post continues:

... hobbit in the quoted post below, except for seeing his occasional bullshit on my timeline. But, you’ve all been seeing exactly this type of garbage on your timelines too. It’s not authentic, I promise you. And once you NOTICE it, you’ll never un-notice it.

No one is asking real movement people to blindly cheerlead for the administration, but facts do matter. Here are the facts for the astroturf doomers who claim everything “sucks,” while doing jack shit to fix anything themselves.

FACT 1) Illegal border crossings are at a historic low.

FACT 2) GDP growth is strong, despite the democrat shutdown.

FACT 3) Inflation is down dramatically from the Biden highs.

FACT 4) Mortgage rates are the lowest they’ve been in years.

FACT 5) Jobless claims just came in lower than expected.

FACT 6) Iran’s nuclear threat has been disabled.

FACT 7) Maduro is sitting in a US prison. 

FACT 8) You are now living in the safest United States in modern history.

FACT 9) Comey, Bolton, James and many others are being held accountable.

FACT 10) Murder and crime rates are the lowest in modern history.

FACT 11) The Dow stock market is hovering around 50,000

FACT 12) The government workforce has dramatically shrunk.

FACT 13) Government red tape has been slashed at a rate never seen before.

FACT 14) Multiple international peace deals have been signed and enacted.

FACT 15) The US is a dominant global leader in oil and gas production.

FACT 16) Your tax rates were cut in Trump’s 45 term and locked in during 47. 

And this is just the first year of the Trump 47 administration. So forgive me, but a big F#%* YOU to the astroturf doomer crowd. I’m tired of your bullshit, I see exactly what you claim to “notice” and not, and so do a posse of others.

What he said.

All of it.

============================================================

