LOL - SHE MAD! Sen. John Kennedy Triggers TF Out of AOC By Encouraging GOP to Continue Letting Her Speak

Senator John Kennedy is truly a national treasure.

Not one to ever hold back, the good senator from Louisiana was more than happy to encourage Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to continue speaking her mind about foreign policy. Granted, he only said this because he knows it hurts her (like it did Kamala 'Word Salad' Harris) but still ...

Nobody can ever claim he isn't a giver.

Heh.

BAR NONE: Sen. John Kennedy mockingly compares AOC to former VP Harris after her comments at the Munich Security Conference.



He says Republicans should continue to use "Operation Let Her Speak."



"So far it's working, and my message to my friend the congresswoman is: You go… pic.twitter.com/bxtph0NNf0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 21, 2026

Post continues:

... You go girl, you just keep it up."

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sandy is not exactly happy about Kennedy's comments ...

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA again:

My having been a waitress makes me 1000x more qualified to govern on behalf of working people than whatever lifelong politician nonsense you’ve swung from your whole career.



Why should working people vote for you if this is what you think of them? https://t.co/yNDyh92l6A — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2026

Womp womp womp.

I don’t know low rent “communist Dora the explorer.”



Maybe because anyone who ever had to work under a socialist government understands 1000x more than you, that socialism sucks for workers, because it’s too busy rewarding self aggrandizing politicians like you AOC. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) February 22, 2026

Yeah, I'm sure that you participated in serious discussions of budget, domestic affairs, and social construct in the bars that you worked in. I can't imagine all the serious foreign policy that you discussed with patrons. Must have been so educational! — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) February 22, 2026

It's a beautiful thing. Unless, of course, you're Sandy.

