LOL - SHE MAD! Sen. John Kennedy Triggers TF Out of AOC By Encouraging GOP to Continue Letting Her Speak

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on February 22, 2026
Meme

Senator John Kennedy is truly a national treasure.

Not one to ever hold back, the good senator from Louisiana was more than happy to encourage Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to continue speaking her mind about foreign policy. Granted, he only said this because he knows it hurts her (like it did Kamala 'Word Salad' Harris) but still ...

Nobody can ever claim he isn't a giver.

Heh.

Post continues:

... You go girl, you just keep it up."

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sandy is not exactly happy about Kennedy's comments ... 

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA again:

Womp womp womp.

AOC's Weepy MELTDOWN After the World Points and LAUGHS at Her Foreign Policy Knowledge Is a DOOZY (Watch)
Sam J.
It's a beautiful thing. Unless, of course, you're Sandy.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (and lawfare efforts). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

