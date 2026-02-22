LOL - SHE MAD! Sen. John Kennedy Triggers TF Out of AOC By...
Sixth-Grade Special Needs Student Left Behind at Anti-ICE School Walkout

'DESTROYED Our City!' Karen Bass's Constituents Get Up Close and BRUTALLY Personal During Parade (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on February 22, 2026
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Mayor Karen Bass has only gotten more unpopular in Los Angeles. Gosh, it's almost as if doing nothing to stop a bunch of houses from burning to the ground and then doing even less to help people recover and rebuild is a bad thing for an elected official to do.

Hey, don't take it from us, just look at how her constituents reacted to her at a parade.

Watch:

Ya' love to see it.

But will it be enough to finally get Californians to start voting differently?

We're not convinced.

It's truly a beautiful thing, ya' know?

We can only hope.

That's the sad truth.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (and lawfare efforts). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

