'DESTROYED Our City!' Karen Bass's Constituents Get Up Close and BRUTALLY Personal During Parade (Watch)

Mayor Karen Bass has only gotten more unpopular in Los Angeles. Gosh, it's almost as if doing nothing to stop a bunch of houses from burning to the ground and then doing even less to help people recover and rebuild is a bad thing for an elected official to do.

Hey, don't take it from us, just look at how her constituents reacted to her at a parade.

🚨 Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass got blasted by angry locals!



“We want Karen Bass GONE!”



“This is the year you LEAVE OFFICE, Karen!”



“You DESTROYED THE CITY!”



“Nobody’s coming here because it’s TOO FILTHY!”



Karen Bass is a FAILURE.



pic.twitter.com/kDJJbMifYC — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 22, 2026

Ya' love to see it.

But will it be enough to finally get Californians to start voting differently?

We're not convinced.

😬 Oof, tough night for Mayor Bass — locals are clearly fed up and making their voices heard! — maria (@maria07120) February 22, 2026

It's truly a beautiful thing, ya' know?

Karen Bass has ruined LA. Time for real leadership to clean up this mess. — Patriot (@Patriot79381614) February 22, 2026

whoa, look at her riding on the back of that big old gas-powered car like she is some Queen while she is just a lowly mayor and a horrible one at that. get her gone people. — Stephanie Foster (@FosterStep47628) February 22, 2026

Oh boy .😄. Bye Bass — Backtheblue (@Backtheblue95) February 22, 2026

We can only hope.

It's Cali



They'll just install another Democrat — DJ White (@DW2025X) February 22, 2026

That's the sad truth.

LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff Ruling Is GLORIOUS

