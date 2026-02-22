AOC's Weepy MELTDOWN After the World Points and LAUGHS at Her Foreign Policy Knowledge Is a DOOZY (Watch)

Awww, would you look at that? Poor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She's REALLY upset that her debut on the big stage did not go well for her, like, at all.

And she's blaming everyone else for the fact that she does not understand foreign policy.

Watch this:

Rep. AOC holds back tears: "If you think I do not understand foreign policy…. the issue is YOU" pic.twitter.com/gdBpDE8jVh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 22, 2026

See this? This is us, playing the world's smallest violin.

She learned a ton about foreign policy making Apple-tinis for guys claiming to be CIA yall… — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) February 22, 2026

She is hoarse because she's been screaming at her aides and her poor boyfriend 24/7 since she got from that trip like 2 weeks ago and she still can't shut up about it. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) February 22, 2026

My God she is dumb if she thinks people believe this. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 22, 2026

She didn't pause, she malfunctioned — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) February 22, 2026

She's broken to begin with.

Where is Venezuela, Sandy?

She sounds like she has been crying for hours over the feedback after exposing herself as a moron. — Good Lawgic (@goodlawgic) February 22, 2026

Thought this was A.I. — TheBiggestOfAllEd's (@wonderlump) February 22, 2026

It's SO bad, right? But, it's real.

You blew it! You embarrassed yourself in front of the entire globe. You’re now crowned the new “Wordsalad Queen”. Congrats! — MarineVet (@drummy46) February 22, 2026

Congrats! Ha!

Yes. We should totally have an emotional teen girl in the White House. Or the Senate. Even the House really.



There is no crying in politics @AOC. NO ONE with a brain who watched your performance believes you know anything about foreign policy or history. https://t.co/ATB6ZhmUDS — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) February 22, 2026

Can you imagine her dealing with Putin? Xi? Woof.

I don’t think she’s holding back tears here, but the immaturity of this cope is off the charts. Like - I was waiting for her to say “neener neener” at the end of this. https://t.co/ojPhjrZlOI — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 22, 2026

Hard to believe this is an elected official in America. Then again, considering she's a Democrat, is it all that hard to believe? Eh.

