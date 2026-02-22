BREAKING: Secret Service Shoots and Kills Armed Man Entering Secure Perimeter at Mar-a-Lag...
AOC's Weepy MELTDOWN After the World Points and LAUGHS at Her Foreign Policy Knowledge Is a DOOZY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:20 AM on February 22, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Awww, would you look at that? Poor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She's REALLY upset that her debut on the big stage did not go well for her, like, at all.

And she's blaming everyone else for the fact that she does not understand foreign policy.

Watch this:

See this? This is us, playing the world's smallest violin.

She's broken to begin with.

Where is Venezuela, Sandy?

It's SO bad, right? But, it's real.

Congrats! Ha!

Can you imagine her dealing with Putin? Xi? Woof.

Hard to believe this is an elected official in America. Then again, considering she's a Democrat, is it all that hard to believe? Eh.

