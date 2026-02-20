Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER: NYC Democrats RAGE at Zohran Mamdani for Raising Their Taxes (Watch)

New York City is learning the hard way what it looks like when you elect a Socialist. Oh sure, Zohran Mamdani can call himself a Democratic Socialist all he wants, but at the end of the day, if it walks like a socialist and talks like a socialist, it's a socialist.

And socialism sucks.

Now, to be fair, we won't say New York City is getting what it voted for because not every New Yorker voted for this mess ... that being said, we're willing to be Democrats did.

And they are big mad about higher taxes coming to the Big Apple.

Watch.

"Leave our taxes alone!!!"



NY Democrats are not happy with the new plan by Mayor Mamdani to raise taxes on middle class: pic.twitter.com/NUC5RYx7MF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 20, 2026

Leave our taxes alone! What do you want to bet these same people were A-OK with higher taxes as long as it was just evil rich people who got taxes more?

Yeah.

Sorry, socialists never met a tax they didn't like or want to raise. That's the beauty of 'free stuff.'

Me, looking for any sympathy I have for these fools. If you are historically illiterate (at the risk of setting off @GavinNewsom who struggles w that term,) gullible, or stupid enough to vote for an avowed socialist, you get what you deserve. And yet, they will learn NOTHING. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ErbpYQBowo — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 20, 2026

Well well well now what? https://t.co/JETMhMnZ8G — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) February 20, 2026

There is definitely a group that hasn't been paying their fair share in a long time ... ahem.

A commie lied. News at 11 — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) February 20, 2026

And water is still wet.

