Booker Tease Washington: Democrat Senator Flirts With Possible 2028 Presidential Run

Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER: NYC Democrats RAGE at Zohran Mamdani for Raising Their Taxes (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on February 20, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City is learning the hard way what it looks like when you elect a Socialist. Oh sure, Zohran Mamdani can call himself a Democratic Socialist all he wants, but at the end of the day, if it walks like a socialist and talks like a socialist, it's a socialist.

And socialism sucks.

Now, to be fair, we won't say New York City is getting what it voted for because not every New Yorker voted for this mess ... that being said, we're willing to be Democrats did.

And they are big mad about higher taxes coming to the Big Apple.

Watch.

Leave our taxes alone! What do you want to bet these same people were A-OK with higher taxes as long as it was just evil rich people who got taxes more?

Yeah.

Sorry, socialists never met a tax they didn't like or want to raise. That's the beauty of 'free stuff.'

There is definitely a group that hasn't been paying their fair share in a long time ... ahem.

And water is still wet.

