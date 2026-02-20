Scott Jennings Dismantles Jon Ossoff As Only He CAN for Openly Trying to Dehumanize the Right (Vid)

Traitor.

Nazi.

White supremacist.

Nationalist.

These are all words the Left likes to use to scare and enrage their supporters, so they don't actually look for proof of what Democrats do for them or get done to make our lives better. Everything Democrats have done basically since 2015 has been all about revenge; many of them still haven't gotten over the fact that Trump won.

And those same crazy people were even more broken when Trump won, AGAIN, even after everything they tried to do to him, his family, his friends, and his administration. So the rhetoric this time around has been even worse. Take, for example, the dehumanizing, hateful rhetoric about the Right from Jon Ossoff dissected by the one and only Scott Jennings.

Listen closely to how Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff describes the people who voted for Donald Trump.



We have already seen the fruits of this type of dehumanizing language — and yet, we continue to hear it constantly from the modern left. pic.twitter.com/8rCHEcgoXP — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 20, 2026

Trump was literally shot in the ear (almost the head), trans shooters have killed dozens of people, there is more and more violence in the streets and yet Democrats still refuse to chill out and tone down the rhetoric.

Why? Because it's the only thing that really helps them at this point.

They have to keep the crazy, crazy.

They have to keep the angry, angry.

They have to keep the scared, scared.

That's what happens when your approval rating is around 18%.

They are desperate. Will only continue to intensify as they feel more and more pain. — Liberals Tears Clean My Guns (@LiberalsG36619) February 20, 2026

Senator Jon Ossoff 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/vawTAO8HvF — Teresa B (@bey779) February 20, 2026

Sorry to say, but it worked in Virginia.

"False promises," says Ossoff.

"Virginia," counters the defense, and rests their case. — Garry Forbes (@garryforbes) February 20, 2026

True story.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

