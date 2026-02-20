Tom Homan ENDS Democrats' ICE/Nazi Rhetoric by Asking Them One Simple Yet DAMNING...
Scott Jennings Dismantles Jon Ossoff As Only He CAN for Openly Trying to Dehumanize the Right (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on February 20, 2026
Gif

Traitor.

Nazi.

White supremacist.

Nationalist.

These are all words the Left likes to use to scare and enrage their supporters, so they don't actually look for proof of what Democrats do for them or get done to make our lives better. Everything Democrats have done basically since 2015 has been all about revenge; many of them still haven't gotten over the fact that Trump won.

And those same crazy people were even more broken when Trump won, AGAIN, even after everything they tried to do to him, his family, his friends, and his administration. So the rhetoric this time around has been even worse. Take, for example, the dehumanizing, hateful rhetoric about the Right from Jon Ossoff dissected by the one and only Scott Jennings.

Trump was literally shot in the ear (almost the head), trans shooters have killed dozens of people, there is more and more violence in the streets and yet Democrats still refuse to chill out and tone down the rhetoric.

Why? Because it's the only thing that really helps them at this point.

They have to keep the crazy, crazy.

They have to keep the angry, angry.

They have to keep the scared, scared.

That's what happens when your approval rating is around 18%.

Sam J.
Sorry to say, but it worked in Virginia.

True story.

