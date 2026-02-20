Susan Rice Let's the Mask Slip While Making Disturbing, Fascist THREATS Against Trump Supporters (Watch)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on February 20, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Susan Rice is a bad woman.

Anyone who could lie about the murders of four Americans on five different Sunday shows has got to have some ugliness in her soul. Oh, and did we mention she went down some dark, troubling rabbit hole about what Democrats will do to Trump friendly Republicans if they ever take control again.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules…they’ve got another thing coming."

“There will be an accountability agenda."

“This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget."

Not even trying to hide it.

Vengeful, angry, hateful ... this is exactly what we saw here in Virginia. Democrats in this state would have voted for a pile of donkey dung if they believe it hated Trump enough. 

That's who they are.

Granted, that's who they have always been and they only resent Trump because he exposed it in them, but still.

They do. 

And she's not even trying to hide it.

It certainly feels that way.

HA HA HA HA

If we don't find something to laugh at about what she says here, we may never stop throwing up.

============================================================

============================================================

