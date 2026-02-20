Susan Rice Let's the Mask Slip While Making Disturbing, Fascist THREATS Against Trump Supporters (Watch)

Susan Rice is a bad woman.

Anyone who could lie about the murders of four Americans on five different Sunday shows has got to have some ugliness in her soul. Oh, and did we mention she went down some dark, troubling rabbit hole about what Democrats will do to Trump friendly Republicans if they ever take control again.

Advertisement

Watch this:

Susan Rice offers a taste of what’s coming should the left retake power — promises Democrats will punish corporations and other institutions who have “taken a knee to Trump.”



“It’s not going to end well for them."



“If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come… pic.twitter.com/Hr4Lk5oica — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2026

Post continues:

... when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules…they’ve got another thing coming." “There will be an accountability agenda." “This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget."

Not even trying to hide it.

Vengeful, angry, hateful ... this is exactly what we saw here in Virginia. Democrats in this state would have voted for a pile of donkey dung if they believe it hated Trump enough.

That's who they are.

Granted, that's who they have always been and they only resent Trump because he exposed it in them, but still.

They do.

And she's not even trying to hide it.

Wow… Democrats are basically enemies of a free USA. — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) February 20, 2026

It certainly feels that way.

HA HA HA HA

If we don't find something to laugh at about what she says here, we may never stop throwing up.

============================================================

Related:

Republicans HILARIOUSLY 'Celebrate' Dems Choosing Governor In Name Only Spanberger to Give SOTU Response

GOP WIN! Virginia Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against Democrats' Illegal Gerrymandering

Stunning and BRAVE: Reason Sen Chris Van Hollen Gives for Skipping Trump's SOTU Backfires SPECTACULARLY

Pathetic: Democrats' Attempts to Blame COVID (Yes, Really) for Boeing Leaving Virginia Goes Really WRONG

HA! JD Vance Uses Lamestream Media to ZING Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With HUMDINGER of a One-Liner (Watch)

============================================================