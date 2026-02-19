HA! JD Vance Uses Lamestream Media to ZING Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With HUMDINGER of a One-Liner (Watch)

Pathetic: Democrats' Attempts to Blame COVID (Yes, Really) for Boeing Leaving Virginia Goe...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on February 19, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

JD Vance has never been someone to bite his tongue or hold back on what he's thinking. And today, while he stood in front of the press, he used the moment to not only embarrass them, but also Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who embarrassed herself and the United States of America on the global stage.

We're not sure what whoever sent her was thinking when they sent her, but wow.

What a disaster.

And to Vance's point, we're actually not sure even the lamestream media can save her from herself this time.

Watch:

Heh.

Yeah, Vance knows how to handle them all, and what makes it even funnier is he seems to really ENJOY IT, if that makes sense.

They could sell tickets for the debate and people would buy them.

He's a politician, which is close to a comedian. Just sayin'.

Oh, and did we mention she tried to clapback

Womp womp womp.

