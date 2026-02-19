HA! JD Vance Uses Lamestream Media to ZING Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With HUMDINGER of a One-Liner (Watch)

JD Vance has never been someone to bite his tongue or hold back on what he's thinking. And today, while he stood in front of the press, he used the moment to not only embarrass them, but also Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who embarrassed herself and the United States of America on the global stage.

We're not sure what whoever sent her was thinking when they sent her, but wow.

What a disaster.

And to Vance's point, we're actually not sure even the lamestream media can save her from herself this time.

Watch:

VANCE: "I'm tempted just to freeze for 20 seconds and just stare at the cameras, and maybe they'll say nice things about me like they do about Congresswoman Cortez." 😂 pic.twitter.com/MIS2zDoMNi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 19, 2026

Heh.

You gotta love our veep. — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) February 19, 2026

For those who don’t know pic.twitter.com/r5ifEY2365 — Turd Ferguson (@hillbillySW) February 19, 2026

😂 Politics aside, that was actually a pretty sharp line. You’ve gotta admit the delivery made it even better. — War Monitoring (@WarMonitoring_x) February 19, 2026

Yeah, Vance knows how to handle them all, and what makes it even funnier is he seems to really ENJOY IT, if that makes sense.

It's hilarious that @AOC thinks she could debate this man on the main stage. — TTL Inc (@TTL_inc) February 19, 2026

They could sell tickets for the debate and people would buy them.

Vance delivers one-liners better than most comedians 🤣 — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) February 19, 2026

He's a politician, which is close to a comedian. Just sayin'.

Oh, and did we mention she tried to clapback

The only thing longer than my pause to think was their silence to his joke 💀 https://t.co/Rdo0ukVW2W — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2026

Womp womp womp.

