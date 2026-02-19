VIP
Sick of Democrat Rule? Chicago Bears Bailing on Chicago and Mayor Brandon Johnson Is FREAKING (LOL-WATCH)

Sam J.
February 19, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Sounds like the Chicago Bears are on the way out of Chicago, which honestly sounds crazy even writing, but it would appear they are sick of Democrat rule, like the rest of us. Hey, Boeing is bailing on Virginia after Spanberger took over. We're honestly shocked any organization or corporation has remained in Chicago under Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The city just gets worse and worse.

And yet, Democrats still don't get that their backwards, government-forward policies are bad.

Wild, right?

Mayor Brandon Johnson is freaking out, as he should be.

Is his face straight?

What?

Bizarre, right?

People have to start voting with their feet ... or football, in this case.

Bingo.

Yes, yes, he is. And we thought Lori Lightfoot was bad. Sheesh.

