Sick of Democrat Rule? Chicago Bears Bailing on Chicago and Mayor Brandon Johnson Is FREAKING (LOL-WATCH)

Sounds like the Chicago Bears are on the way out of Chicago, which honestly sounds crazy even writing, but it would appear they are sick of Democrat rule, like the rest of us. Hey, Boeing is bailing on Virginia after Spanberger took over. We're honestly shocked any organization or corporation has remained in Chicago under Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The city just gets worse and worse.

And yet, Democrats still don't get that their backwards, government-forward policies are bad.

Wild, right?

Mayor Brandon Johnson is freaking out, as he should be.

BREAKING: Chicago Bears are moving out of Chicago, building a stadium in Indiana pic.twitter.com/7MzOlSiouS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 19, 2026

Is his face straight?

What?

The end of an era. Da Bears are fleeing Chicago (and Illinois) to a new stadium in Indiana. https://t.co/F7cYcRokRh pic.twitter.com/NHxGuTRPLb — Frederick of Follywood 🇺🇸 (@TimmSchroeder2) February 19, 2026

Bizarre, right?

Guys — take a breath. If this happens, it will be a game-changer. The City of Chicago and the State of Illinois have let the privilege and the importance of tradition in keeping the Bears slip away. At this point, the Bears staying in Chicago feels like remaining in a broken… — Brian D. Bishop (@BISHTALES) February 19, 2026

People have to start voting with their feet ... or football, in this case.

Understandable. Why would they want to stay in Chicago with such incompetent governance? — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) February 19, 2026

Bingo.

Hahahaha this is epic. Mayor Brandon Johnson is such a loser. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 19, 2026

Yes, yes, he is. And we thought Lori Lightfoot was bad. Sheesh.

