Ted Lieu FREAKS After DOJ Calls Him OUT for DISGRACEFUL Epstein Files /Trump Lie in Brutal Back and Forth

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on February 19, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Ted Lieu may want to consider just how far his congressional immunity really goes because while we're not experts and of course, can't say for sure, this certainly seems like a serious case of defamation to us. Claiming that the Epstein files include proof that Trump r*ped a little girl? REALLY, BRO?

This is so dirty.

This is so ugly.

And all it really does is cast doubt on the survivors, and for what? So Lieu can play politics? What a wick with a D.

Disgrace is putting it nicely.

And he's wrong, again. There's a vicious Community Note on his post ...

The report relays a second-hand tip from a 2020 caller about a deceased woman's 1999 claim. No direct witness; no follow-up interview due to her death. Documents released unredacted. DOJ deemed claims unfounded. No FBI slideshow calls them "credible."

Shocker.

C'mon, Ted. Do you really think that if Trump were in the files in this way, Democrats wouldn't have used it to keep him from getting on the ballot in 24? Get a brain.

And yes, his last name literally is Lie U.

Post continues:

Fraud vitiates everything.

@tedlieu should be censured at the very least. Or sued into oblivion.

Preferably both.

Absolutely both.

