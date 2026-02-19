Ted Lieu FREAKS After DOJ Calls Him OUT for DISGRACEFUL Epstein Files /Trump Lie in Brutal Back and Forth

Ted Lieu may want to consider just how far his congressional immunity really goes because while we're not experts and of course, can't say for sure, this certainly seems like a serious case of defamation to us. Claiming that the Epstein files include proof that Trump r*ped a little girl? REALLY, BRO?

🚨 MAJOR BOMBSHELL: Ted Lieu says the full, unreleased Epstein files show Donald Trump R*PING children.



That’s what’s being hidden.

That’s why the files stay sealed.

That’s why there are no arrests.



Release everything. Let the truth come out. Or RESIGN! pic.twitter.com/VUjBspEv3d — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 18, 2026

This is so dirty.

This is so ugly.

And all it really does is cast doubt on the survivors, and for what? So Lieu can play politics? What a wick with a D.

First: these salaciously insane accusations are in the library- UNredacted.



Second: they were found to have ZERO credibility.@tedlieu is a disgrace, who pushes baseless accusations to further his political ambition. Do better, Ted. https://t.co/tHn4Qb8lzq — DOJ Rapid Response (@DOJRR47) February 18, 2026

Disgrace is putting it nicely.

Dear @DOJRR47: You lie.



Doc shows witness called FBI’s NTOC. States girl directly told him Trump raped her. DOJ never interviews witness. Why’d you redact?



Doc shows FBI’s own slideshow has 2 credible allegations of crimes by Trump.



Tip of iceberg. And you’re running into it. https://t.co/Vmb7uEIIIc — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 18, 2026

And he's wrong, again. There's a vicious Community Note on his post ...

The report relays a second-hand tip from a 2020 caller about a deceased woman's 1999 claim. No direct witness; no follow-up interview due to her death. Documents released unredacted. DOJ deemed claims unfounded. No FBI slideshow calls them "credible."

Shocker.

C'mon, Ted. Do you really think that if Trump were in the files in this way, Democrats wouldn't have used it to keep him from getting on the ballot in 24? Get a brain.

Ted LIE-U, she spoke with the FBI, and her claims were deemed not credible. This was all unredacted, as we said. https://t.co/BLx5NRv6HD — DOJ Rapid Response (@DOJRR47) February 18, 2026

And yes, his last name literally is Lie U.

I appreciate the “speech and debate” clause gives immunity for things government officials say.



But someone should test the limits of that immunity…



Maliciously and fraudulently exploiting that immunity to spout objective demonstratable lies should not be included.



Fraud… pic.twitter.com/W8M5hcBPBs — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 18, 2026

Post continues:

Fraud vitiates everything. @tedlieu should be censured at the very least. Or sued into oblivion. Preferably both.

Absolutely both.

