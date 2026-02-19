Thirteen LIES: Another Reid Hoffman/Epstein Bombshell Just DROPPED and WOOF, This One's a DOOZY (THREAD)

Not that we're tech experts or anything, but if someone wants to set up an encrypted chat that probably means they don't want anyone else to see it.

Just sayin'.

This thread about Reid Hoffman the the 13 claims he's made about his dealings with Epstein is something else:

Reid Hoffman set up an encrypted signal chat with Jeffrey Epstein and discussed some sort of $40 million financial arrangement https://t.co/eTbPLNuzuq — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 17, 2026

What could he have been up to? Enquiring minds want to know.

THE REID HOFFMAN FILES



I OCR'd all 1.4 million documents from the DOJ's Epstein FOIA release.



Then I tested every public claim Reid Hoffman ever made about Jeffrey Epstein.



13 claims. 0 true.



This is the very first email. August 2013.



[EFTA01960550]



Link:… pic.twitter.com/fJjkWnOLKC — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

Here we go:

Since 2019, Reid Hoffman has made 13 testable public claims about Jeffrey Epstein:



1. He only had "few interactions" with Epstein

2. Those interactions were all "at the request of Joi Ito," then-director of the MIT Media Lab

3. They were all "for the purposes of fundraising for… — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

Post continues:

... fundraising for MIT". Nothing personal 4. His "last interaction with Epstein was in 2015" 5. He was "never a client" of Epstein's financial advisory services 6. He had "no engagement with him other than fundraising" 7. He didn't know who Epstein was before visiting his island. 8. He spent only "one night" on Epstein's private island 9. It was Joi Ito who "asked if Epstein could attend" the 2015 Palo Alto dinner, not Hoffman who invited him 10. When Epstein emailed him after 2015, his replies were "code for never" 11. "I did not go to the ranch". (Epstein's Zorro Ranch in New Mexico)12. All post-2015 meetings were "coordinated by Joi Ito"



All are complete lies.What is Reid Hoffman hiding?

Hrm, we have some ideas.

This thread is a compendium of various messages that Hoffman and Epstein exchanged. Consider it a trailer of what's next. — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

But wait, there's more!

There's always more.

HOFFMAN SAID JOI ITO INVITED EPSTEIN TO THE DINNER. EPSTEIN SAYS HOFFMAN DID.



Epstein: "reid just invited me to join at your dinner, I accepted."



Ito: "Perfect."



[EFTA02385090]



Link: https://t.co/xK3j12cpVn pic.twitter.com/cIVTvPALww — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

That seems an odd one to lie about.

Keep going.

June 13, 2016. The day the LinkedIn-Microsoft acquisition was announced. $26.2 billion.



Hoffman: "been busy"



Epstein, within hours: "now its time to minimize personal .tax, and think about how to deal with cash ::))"



Hoffman: "yup. can add to our Skype next weekend"



Same day.… pic.twitter.com/U7umv3sgNI — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

Whoa.

HOFFMAN SAID "ONE NIGHT" ON EPSTEIN'S ISLAND. THE DOCUMENTS SHOW TWO SEPARATE VISITS.



This is from the second trip, November 2014. Karyna Shuliak to Epstein's pilot: "There are Joi, Reid Hoffmann, Jeffrey, and me currently on LSJ."



LSJ = Little St. James — Epstein's private… pic.twitter.com/T69ur1PMKN — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

And two is more than one.

HOFFMAN'S PASSPORT PAGE, SENT TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S PILOT.



"Could you please pass along Reid's passport details... Our pilot will need this information to fly him."



[EFTA02089511]



Link: https://t.co/nSYzkOElAB pic.twitter.com/Ln4IlcEduB — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

Ruh-roh.

HOFFMAN SAID "FEW INTERACTIONS." HERE IS THE GUEST LIST FOR A PRIVATE BREAKFAST AT EPSTEIN'S MANSION.



"This is a VERY important Breakfast for Jeffrey! Jeffrey, Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman, Josh Harris, Ron Baron."



[EFTA02088997]



Link: https://t.co/DPfeNPFq8H pic.twitter.com/7OvV0rp35q — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

The worst of the worst.

HOFFMAN SAID HE WAS "NEVER A CLIENT." PETER THIEL SAYS OTHERWISE.



Thiel to Epstein: "I understand Reid Hoffman also would like the same arrangement and you agreed to provide it to him."



The arrangement: a $40 million financial advisory fee, 50% of savings.



[EFTA02562078]… pic.twitter.com/aXvOr1vsmT — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

Hrm again.

HOFFMAN SET UP ENCRYPTED MESSAGING WITH A CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER.



Hoffman to Epstein: "have you re-installed signal? i'm getting a safety number there... anything more emergency till then?"



Epstein: "yes signal"



[EFTA02670458]



Link: https://t.co/65Efh1yOzb pic.twitter.com/0ZycohUxS9 — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

Signal keeps popping up.

HOFFMAN REPORTED TO EPSTEIN ON HIS MEETINGS WITH BILL GATES.



Epstein: "how did it go with bill?"



Hoffman: "the goal was Bill getting to know Greylock... it was more two of my partners than me."



Then: "You @ the island now?"



[EFTA01957953]



Link: https://t.co/1dtRF4SQoM pic.twitter.com/rGb5Io1IEr — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

The same Bill Gates who was looking for antibiotics to sneak into his wife's food in case she caught an STD from him after he had sex with Russian hookers? Asking for a friend.

HOFFMAN SAID "I DID NOT GO TO THE RANCH." EPSTEIN'S SCHEDULE SAYS OTHERWISE.



Epstein's own typing: "ji and reid to come for weekend. woody to come. 22-27"



His assistant's translation: "Jeffrey will have Joi Ito and Reid Hoffman will go to the ranch for the weekend. March 22-27… pic.twitter.com/qrAp5ue8at — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

Those darn receipts.

SIX DAYS BEFORE THE FBI ARRESTED EPSTEIN, HOFFMAN WAS STILL ON HIS LIST.



Epstein's "list for bannon steve": "gates, thiel. hoffman... prince andrews... clinton... dersh."



[HOUSE_OVERSIGHT_029622]



Link: https://t.co/PbMPB5ZxB6 pic.twitter.com/eCGFsfR1V9 — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

Shocker.

HOFFMAN SHARED CONFIDENTIAL INVESTMENT DATA WITH A CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER.



Epstein: "any idea about coinbase. current valuation?"



Hoffman: "We invested at $49.52 per share, which equates to $1.6b market cap at time. Useful?"



Epstein: "There's a secondary market I'm told. Thx."… pic.twitter.com/GeXSPiNRwE — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

adsf

HOFFMAN HAS NEVER EXPLAINED THIS EMAIL.



Christmas Eve 2014. Hoffman to Epstein:



"Sent you two gifts to NYC addie. 1- ice cream. if you have any interest, you should try -- else for the girls. 2- something that may strike your funny bone for the island."



[EFTA02599342]



Link:… pic.twitter.com/ex8NcBIvjI — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

What gifts?

Tomorrow: Part 1.



Hoffman said he had "few interactions" with Epstein. The documents say 2,558.



They were extremely close friends.



The full investigation drops as a 10-part series. One thread per day. Claim by claim, document by document.



1.4 million documents. — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) February 17, 2026

Hooboy.

