Thirteen LIES: Another Reid Hoffman/Epstein Bombshell Just DROPPED and WOOF, This One's a DOOZY (THREAD)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on February 19, 2026
AP Photo/Noah Berger

Not that we're tech experts or anything, but if someone wants to set up an encrypted chat that probably means they don't want anyone else to see it.

Just sayin'.

This thread about Reid Hoffman the the 13 claims he's made about his dealings with Epstein is something else:

What could he have been up to? Enquiring minds want to know.

Here we go:

Post continues:

... fundraising for MIT". Nothing personal

4. His "last interaction with Epstein was in 2015"

5. He was "never a client" of Epstein's financial advisory services

6. He had "no engagement with him other than fundraising"

7. He didn't know who Epstein was before visiting his island.

8. He spent only "one night" on Epstein's private island

9. It was Joi Ito who "asked if Epstein could attend" the 2015 Palo Alto dinner, not Hoffman who invited him

10. When Epstein emailed him after 2015, his replies were "code for never"

11. "I did not go to the ranch". (Epstein's Zorro Ranch in New Mexico)12. 

All post-2015 meetings were "coordinated by Joi Ito"

All are complete lies.What is Reid Hoffman hiding?

Hrm, we have some ideas.

But wait, there's more!

There's always more.

That seems an odd one to lie about.

Keep going.

Whoa.

And two is more than one.

Ruh-roh.

The worst of the worst.

Hrm again.

Signal keeps popping up.

The same Bill Gates who was looking for antibiotics to sneak into his wife's food in case she caught an STD from him after he had sex with Russian hookers? Asking for a friend.

Those darn receipts. 

Shocker.

What gifts?

Hooboy.

