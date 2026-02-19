GOP WIN! Virginia Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against Democrats' Illegal Gerrymandering

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Republicans are actually working to stop Democrats' rushed, illegal attempt at gerrymandering Virginia and robbing millions of Virginians of their voice and vote just so they can take a majority in the midterms this November and ultimately impeach Trump.

Again.

Oh, and to make what Democrats are trying to pull even grosser, the language of their amendment is absolutely and deliberately confusing; of course, Virginians want fair lines drawn. They voted for it in 2020 with the bipartisan committee.

Democrats are deliberately trying to con Virginians because they know most people have short memories or are uninformed altogether politically.

Anywho ... Republicans are working to stop it.

Exclusive in @NRO: RNC, NRCC, & 2 GOP congressmen jointly filed a lawsuit on Wed in the Circuit Court of Tazewell County challenging Virginia Dems’ redistricting ballot initiative law as deceptively worded, unconstitutional, and in violation of state codehttps://t.co/Z8sThTZpst — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) February 18, 2026

And today, a judge ruled in their favor:

Update on my scoop in @NRO: Tazewell judge gives GOP a win here by granting a temporary restraining order https://t.co/U3WDwwdut6 pic.twitter.com/YDx14hXAkn — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) February 19, 2026

What does this mean?

Sources in Tazewell have advised me the referendum for redistricting has been enjoined.



Getting details - and when I have the order I will post asap an advise you all what it means. — Tim Anderson (@AssocAnderson) February 19, 2026

We looked up what the word enjoined means ... hey, full transparency here. There are a lot of things this editor does know, but legal terms, nope.

Basically, enjoined ... refers to a formal, authoritative command or a legal injunction prohibiting or requiring specific action. In legal contexts, it means a court has ordered a party to stop a behavior (e.g., "enjoined from dumping waste"). It also means directing or prescribing a course of action with urgency or authority. (Google AI)

We received a swift win today, but the fight isn’t over. Read more below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XgXKtN9nZI — Ben Cline (@Cline4Virginia) February 19, 2026

Does this mean Democrats won't challenge the ruling? No. In fact, they likely will. But hopefully this time Virginia's Supreme Court won't kick the case down the road and will actually rule on it.

We'll keep you posted.

