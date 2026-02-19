Stunning and BRAVE: Reason Sen Chris Van Hollen Gives for Skipping Trump's SOTU Backfires SPECTACULARLY

Remember when Democrats spent 24 hours a day, seven days a week insisting that anyone who disagreed with President Obama was racist? And they did it so much that the word became all but irrelevant? Yeah.

They're doing the same with fascist now.

And all because they disagree with the president.

Talk about a bunch of doofuses.

Next week, Trump will deliver his State of the Union address. I won't be there.



Trump is marching America towards fascism, and I refuse to normalize his shredding of our Constitution & democracy.



This cannot be business as usual.https://t.co/6j9viBramH pic.twitter.com/htYu1SuhbD — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) February 18, 2026

What's really pathetic and stupid about Van Hollen's post is that if he were correct, if Trump really was moving America towards fascism, not only would he not be able to skip the SOTU, but he sure as heck couldn't complain about it on X.

Stick to what you know - dancing. pic.twitter.com/PG8Ue1Ctal — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 19, 2026

Good, no one wants you there... You are irrelevant. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 18, 2026

Who is this guy, again?

Awwwww you and the handmaidens of the KKK won’t be there? Such a shame. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 19, 2026

Chris doesn't really know what fascism is, but knows it's bad and his gullible followers will run around like headless chickens on fire. — GGross (@GrossSeven) February 19, 2026

Buh-bye.

