Stunning and BRAVE: Reason Sen Chris Van Hollen Gives for Skipping Trump's SOTU Backfires SPECTACULARLY

Sam J. | 3:10 PM on February 19, 2026
Remember when Democrats spent 24 hours a day, seven days a week insisting that anyone who disagreed with President Obama was racist? And they did it so much that the word became all but irrelevant? Yeah.

They're doing the same with fascist now. 

And all because they disagree with the president.

Talk about a bunch of doofuses. 

What's really pathetic and stupid about Van Hollen's post is that if he were correct, if Trump really was moving America towards fascism, not only would he not be able to skip the SOTU, but he sure as heck couldn't complain about it on X.

Who is this guy, again?

Buh-bye.

