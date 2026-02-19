Every Anti-ICE, Pro-Illegal Alien Dem Should Be Made to Comment on This Short...
Democrat DISASTER --> Major Corporation Flees VA in Just 30 Days Under Governor 'In Name Only' Spanberger

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on February 19, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Just a month in, and Governor in Name Only Spanberger and her Democrat horde are driving businesses and jobs out of the state with their grossly expensive tax increases and other horrible ideas like gerrymandering the state to give themselves more power.

Boeing will take 400 high-paying jobs with them when they leave.

From stlpr.org:

After nearly a decade away from the region, Boeing will return its defense headquarters to St. Louis.

Boeing announced on Wednesday that it will shift its Defense, Space, and Security headquarters back to the area after previously relocating to Chicago and then Arlington, Virginia, in 2022. St. Louis housed the headquarters from 1997 until 2017.

Huh. In 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin was turning Virginia into one of the most business-friendly states in the country; wonder what could have changed to drive them out? OH OH, we know.

Ugh, you guys. She's so awful.

Wheeee.

So much affordability!

