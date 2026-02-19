Democrat DISASTER --> Major Corporation Flees VA in Just 30 Days Under Governor 'In Name Only' Spanberger

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Just a month in, and Governor in Name Only Spanberger and her Democrat horde are driving businesses and jobs out of the state with their grossly expensive tax increases and other horrible ideas like gerrymandering the state to give themselves more power.

Advertisement

Boeing will take 400 high-paying jobs with them when they leave.

VA Gov Democrat @SpanbergerForVA just lost @Boeing’s HQ in Arlington, VA



Boeing announced on Wednesday that it will shift its Defense, Space and Security HQ back to St Louis after relocating to Chicago & then Arlington, VA, in 2022



Companies fleeing VA

https://t.co/MmqJ5ZjMxy — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) February 18, 2026

From stlpr.org:

After nearly a decade away from the region, Boeing will return its defense headquarters to St. Louis.

Boeing announced on Wednesday that it will shift its Defense, Space, and Security headquarters back to the area after previously relocating to Chicago and then Arlington, Virginia, in 2022. St. Louis housed the headquarters from 1997 until 2017.

Huh. In 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin was turning Virginia into one of the most business-friendly states in the country; wonder what could have changed to drive them out? OH OH, we know.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Ugh, you guys. She's so awful.

And so it begins, the white witch’s total destruction of our state’s economy. Soon, we will all flee the communist state of Virginia. — Betsy Golden (@BetsyGolden16) February 18, 2026

All thanks to Abigail, Louise and Don. — Mme. PB (@MmePB) February 19, 2026

Wheeee.

Stevie Wonder could see this coming. Expect more mass exoduses of big and small business (and people). — Occams Razor (@TeamZissou) February 18, 2026

One would have to be braindead to locate a company in Virginia under the radical extremist Spanberger and Virginia Democrats pic.twitter.com/WMtnzbtznk — ((( charlottesville 🫧 ))) (@CvilleBubble) February 19, 2026

So much affordability!

============================================================

Related:

Ted Lieu FREAKS After DOJ Calls Him OUT for DISGRACEFUL Epstein Files /Trump Lie in Brutal Back and Forth

Tim Kaine Passive-Aggressively (Politically) Reading the Book of Exodus for Lent Backfires BIBLICALLY

Truth BOMB: Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on CNN Panelist Boo-HOO'ing About How Hard It Is to Live in America

HOOBOY, This Was DUMB: James Talarico BUSTED Telling WHOPPER of an FCC Lie to Prove Trump's Scared of Him

And Here We GO! Harmeet K. Dhillon Shares Her New, Shiny List of States About to FAFO With Voter Rolls

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.