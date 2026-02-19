Pathetic: Democrats' Attempts to Blame COVID (Yes, Really) for Boeing Leaving Virginia Goes Really WRONG

President Trump to Obama: You Just Gave Classified Info on Aliens – Big...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on February 19, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Boeing leaving Virginia (and taking 400 high-paying jobs with them) must look bad for Governor In Name Only Spanberger because the usual blue suspects are out and about trying very hard to find other things to blame the exit on ...going so far as to blame COVID.

Yes, really.

Boeing moved to Virginia in 2022, under Youngkin.

COVID has nothing to do with this but hey, whatever makes the 'blue no matter who' group feel better about destroying Virginia.

Man, it's going to be a long four years in Virginia.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

It'S cOvID. 

HA.

Sam J.
Virginia may well give California a run for it's U-Haul money. 

============================================================

