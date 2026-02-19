Pathetic: Democrats' Attempts to Blame COVID (Yes, Really) for Boeing Leaving Virginia Goes Really WRONG

Boeing leaving Virginia (and taking 400 high-paying jobs with them) must look bad for Governor In Name Only Spanberger because the usual blue suspects are out and about trying very hard to find other things to blame the exit on ...going so far as to blame COVID.

Yes, really.

Boeing moving its HQ out of Virginia is really a story about Covid and what's happened since that hasn't yet hit our economy. These big companies have tons of office space they aren't using and when their leases run out they are moving because they don't have to be based here. — Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) February 19, 2026

Boeing moved to Virginia in 2022, under Youngkin.

COVID has nothing to do with this but hey, whatever makes the 'blue no matter who' group feel better about destroying Virginia.

Ben lies about everything he can to help Democrats.



Boeing moved its HQ to Arlington AFTER COVID, in May 2022. https://t.co/bqTtL2wIbL pic.twitter.com/qBJBuTyhmk — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 19, 2026

Man, it's going to be a long four years in Virginia.

I think it’s probably the massive tax increase. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 19, 2026

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Yes, VA Democrats’ terrible COVID policies have had lasting impact & it’s obvious that a pivot back to a high tax/high reg environment under one party Dem rule is repellant to a business that was fleeing from another one (IL). But let’s also recall that Boeing decided to move… https://t.co/OMtw2i3Z83 pic.twitter.com/NjVCmZ7m1e — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 19, 2026

It'S cOvID.

HA.

More Fake News / BS Ben propaganda that nobody buys.



SAVE VIRGINIA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7ykjWuHq0O — Scout 🇺🇸 (@ThJefferson1819) February 19, 2026

😂 if that is what you have to tell yourself so you can sleep at night, go for it.



They don't have to be based here because they see the cost of being based here is going to skyrocket. This isn't rocket science, Ben (pun intended). — Zac Kaizen (@ZacKaizen) February 19, 2026

It’s just not. They can see the impending sh*t show on the horizon. DEI and liberal bullshit made Boeing a joke of it’s one great self. It learned. They won’t go back. Virginia’s political class represents everything they are trying to purge themselves of. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) February 19, 2026

Virginia may well give California a run for it's U-Haul money.

