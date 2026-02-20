Republicans HILARIOUSLY 'Celebrate' Dems Choosing Governor In Name Only Spanberger to Give SOTU Response

Democrats have chosen newly elected Governor Abigail Spanberger to deliver their response to President Trump's State of the Union address on February 24, 2026.

Yeah, we made the same face.

And then we laughed hysterically and scared the dogs.

Wonder if she'll talk about the 50 new taxes she and her fellow Democrats want to soak Virginia taxpayers with.



Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger to deliver the Democratic response to Trump's State of the Union https://t.co/FRxbPFAxtK via @nbcnews — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 19, 2026

From NBC News:

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the official Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 24. "We are at a defining moment in our nation’s history," Spanberger said in a Thursday statement. "Virginians and Americans across the country are contending with rising costs, chaos in their communities, and a real fear of what each day might bring. Next week, I look forward to laying out what these Americans expect and deserve — leaders who are working hard to deliver for them."

Gawd, she's such a freakin' liar. Ask any Virginian who doesn't work for a union or the government, and they'll tell you she's full of crap.

Luckily, most people see how hilarious this is because they know she's a fake and a liar who sucks.

Sorry, this editor lives in Virginia and has literally no love for our Governor In Name Only.

Pretty accurate.

The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the State of the Union Addresshttps://t.co/6ufRciegi0 — Signal Squid (@SignalSquid) February 20, 2026

Shhh ... don't tell 'em.

Hey I have an idea how about we let Boeing do the rebuttal to the SOTU? Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia https://t.co/KNY0DS7OwX — Urban Cockroach Media (@ajn1130) February 19, 2026

Seems fair.

The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the State of the Union Address https://t.co/mrxwlzz53A — DLW 🔥#MAGA (@Dlw20161950) February 20, 2026

Depends on how you look at it. She can only make Democrats look worse.

She won because she lied about being a moderate and morons hated Trump enough to vote for higher taxes, fewer rights, a nuked job-losing economy, and more dangerous communities.



But I agree, she is the perfect person to represent Democrats after the SOTU, lol. https://t.co/tkQbha1NY7 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 20, 2026

That bunny broad is just so brilliant, and we hear she makes a mean batch of chocolate chip cookies... we had to include her.

Yeah, that's it.

