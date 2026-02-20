Republicans HILARIOUSLY 'Celebrate' Dems Choosing Governor In Name Only Spanberger to Give SOTU Response

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on February 20, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Democrats have chosen newly elected Governor Abigail Spanberger to deliver their response to President Trump's State of the Union address on February 24, 2026.

Yeah, we made the same face.

And then we laughed hysterically and scared the dogs.

From NBC News:

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the official Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 24.

"We are at a defining moment in our nation’s history," Spanberger said in a Thursday statement. "Virginians and Americans across the country are contending with rising costs, chaos in their communities, and a real fear of what each day might bring. Next week, I look forward to laying out what these Americans expect and deserve — leaders who are working hard to deliver for them."

Gawd, she's such a freakin' liar. Ask any Virginian who doesn't work for a union or the government, and they'll tell you she's full of crap.

Luckily, most people see how hilarious this is because they know she's a fake and a liar who sucks.

Sorry, this editor lives in Virginia and has literally no love for our Governor In Name Only.

Pretty accurate.

Shhh ... don't tell 'em.

Seems fair.

Depends on how you look at it. She can only make Democrats look worse.

That bunny broad is just so brilliant, and we hear she makes a mean batch of chocolate chip cookies... we had to include her.

Yeah, that's it.

============================================================

Related:

GOP WIN! Virginia Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against Democrats' Illegal Gerrymandering

Stunning and BRAVE: Reason Sen Chris Van Hollen Gives for Skipping Trump's SOTU Backfires SPECTACULARLY

Pathetic: Democrats' Attempts to Blame COVID (Yes, Really) for Boeing Leaving Virginia Goes Really WRONG

HA! JD Vance Uses Lamestream Media to ZING Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With HUMDINGER of a One-Liner (Watch)

Thirteen LIES: Another Reid Hoffman/Epstein Bombshell Just DROPPED and WOOF, This One's a DOOZY (THREAD)

============================================================

