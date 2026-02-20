Tom Homan ENDS Democrats' ICE/Nazi Rhetoric by Asking Them One Simple Yet DAMNING Question (Watch)

It's hard to blame Tom Homan for being OVER the Democrats' constant, annoying, and quite frankly dangerous rhetoric when it comes to ICE. Beyond the fact that it's incredibly disrespectful to compare anything and anyone to Nazi Germany, it's also incredibly dangerous for the agents and could lead to violence.

Heck, it HAS already led to violence but you know, they blame ICE for it.

Homan was good enough to remind Democrats who they REALLY are and what they've REALLY done:

Tom Homan: “[Democrats] attack I.C.E. and call them ‘racists,’ ‘Nazis,’ and the ‘secret police,’ but if we’re ‘Nazis’ for enforcing immigration law, what does that make them? They wrote the law.”



pic.twitter.com/sN4WEPtGnd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 20, 2026

You don't say?! Well, considering Homan is the same guy who worked on immigration under OBAMA, we imagine he would most definitely know.

I love that man - he is an American hero — Daisy Mae (@DaisyMaeNC) February 20, 2026

See?

He’s right. Tom Homan exposing the hypocrisy, you can’t write the law, then demonize those enforcing it. — The Pinnacle Post (@PinnaclePost_) February 20, 2026

You can when your supporters and voters are uninformed, emotional, thin-skinned mouth-breathers who hate everyone and everything good in America. They want to believe ICE agents are Nazis, that Trump is a dictator, and that Republicans are evil racists or some other happy horse crap. It's easy to sell stupid people hate ...

And the way Democrats are talking about ICE agents enforcing the laws THEY WROTE only shows how grossly hypocritical they really are.

Turns out we did not need a new law; we just needed a new President. Imagine that! — PepJax (@jax_pep7827) February 20, 2026

Crazy, right? Who knew? Oh, that's right, we all did.

