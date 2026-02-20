Scott Jennings Dismantles Jon Ossoff As Only He CAN for Openly Trying to...
Tom Homan ENDS Democrats' ICE/Nazi Rhetoric by Asking Them One Simple Yet DAMNING Question (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on February 20, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It's hard to blame Tom Homan for being OVER the Democrats' constant, annoying, and quite frankly dangerous rhetoric when it comes to ICE. Beyond the fact that it's incredibly disrespectful to compare anything and anyone to Nazi Germany, it's also incredibly dangerous for the agents and could lead to violence.

Heck, it HAS already led to violence but you know, they blame ICE for it.

Homan was good enough to remind Democrats who they REALLY are and what they've REALLY done:

You don't say?! Well, considering Homan is the same guy who worked on immigration under OBAMA, we imagine he would most definitely know.

See?

You can when your supporters and voters are uninformed, emotional, thin-skinned mouth-breathers who hate everyone and everything good in America. They want to believe ICE agents are Nazis, that Trump is a dictator, and that Republicans are evil racists or some other happy horse crap. It's easy to sell stupid people hate ... 

And the way Democrats are talking about ICE agents enforcing the laws THEY WROTE only shows how grossly hypocritical they really are.

Crazy, right? Who knew? Oh, that's right, we all did.

