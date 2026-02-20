Scott Jennings Dismantles Jon Ossoff As Only He CAN for Openly Trying to...
Jasmine Crockett Says It's DEMOCRATS Who Are Racist Now and There's Just NOT Enough Popcorn (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on February 20, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

After Stephen Colbert pulled a fast one with Democrat James Talarico claiming the evil Trump FCC was blocking the interview because they fear he'll flip Texas blue (which, as we all know, turned out to be a damn lie), Jasmine Crockett came out swinging.

Advertisement

With both fists.

And folks, it's only getting MORE entertaining.

She says that it's Democrats who are racially attacking her and darkening her skin in ads ...

No, really.

Watch:

Hey, man, we could have told her that Democrats are and always have been the racists but WHATEVER. Guess she had to figure it out on her own.

Admittedly, this is very entertaining.

And we have Stephen Colbert to thank for it.

Advertisement

We imagine this will only get funnier as we get closer to the election. 

Stock up on the corn ...

============================================================

