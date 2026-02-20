Jasmine Crockett Says It's DEMOCRATS Who Are Racist Now and There's Just NOT Enough Popcorn (Watch)

After Stephen Colbert pulled a fast one with Democrat James Talarico claiming the evil Trump FCC was blocking the interview because they fear he'll flip Texas blue (which, as we all know, turned out to be a damn lie), Jasmine Crockett came out swinging.

With both fists.

And folks, it's only getting MORE entertaining.

She says that it's Democrats who are racially attacking her and darkening her skin in ads ...

No, really.

Watch:

Jasmine Crockett says Democrats’ attacks on her are racially motivated:



“The thing that is not normal is for me to be attacked from the Left… I look at this specifically as a civil rights lawyer and I see when they’re sending out ads and they’re darkening my skin.” pic.twitter.com/6Uwj1ckxSH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2026

Hey, man, we could have told her that Democrats are and always have been the racists but WHATEVER. Guess she had to figure it out on her own.

Well Jasmine, attacking and exploiting black people has kind of been a feature of your political party since…well forever. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) February 20, 2026

Whoa! I did not expect her to claim racism, did not see that coming!



Anyhoo, MOAR PLEASE!!!!! — Hunter DeButts (@BillySullivan7) February 20, 2026

Admittedly, this is very entertaining.

Um, she's an ambulance chaser lawyer. (She's never been a civil rights lawyer.) And of course she's making everything racist, as usual. Doesn't like being seen as a dark black woman? That's just weird. It's amusing to see her complaining about people on the left. — Carolina Millie🇺🇸 (@ArtoftheMil) February 20, 2026

And we have Stephen Colbert to thank for it.

Dear Jasmine Crocket, as we’ve all told you, democrats are the real racists. https://t.co/V7PzZyvAIq — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) February 20, 2026

LOL! Wait, she’s claiming to be a civil rights lawyer?



Uhhh, no. When she was a practicing attorney, she handled traffic tickets and child support payment cases



😂😂😂 — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) February 20, 2026

We imagine this will only get funnier as we get closer to the election.

Jasmine Crockett just blew up the Talarico/Colbert narrative:



“I've not been invited on Colbert prior to [Talarico’s] interview nor post his interview."



"I did receive a phone call from a representative for the parent company that basically said they did not tell them they… pic.twitter.com/rHDN998Yvy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2026

Stock up on the corn ...

